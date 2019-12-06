Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to Community, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 104, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Historic Port Tobacco Village is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Monday by appointment, beginning at Stagg Hall, 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
The Charles County Department of Health will host an eight-week smoking cessation class at the start of 2020, to provide assistance and support in the process of quitting tobacco products, including vaping. For more information or to preregister, call 301-609-6932.
Friday, Dec. 6
American Legion Post 293 will hold a Cornish game hen dinner, with potatoes, vegetable and salad, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $10.
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a seafood dinner featuring soft crabs and oysters from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $7 to $20. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
American Legion Post 82 will hold a steak and/or shrimp dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. The cost is $18 for steak or shrimp (fried or steamed) or $22 for the combo. All meals come with salad, baked potato, green beans, rolls and iced tea or coffee. For more information, call 301-934-8820.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Future Next will hold a career pathways workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
William B. Wade Elementary School will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2300 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. Interested vendors should call Maritza Davis at 301-753-1769 or email madavis@ccboe.com.
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold “Breakfast with Santa” and “19 Days ‘Til Christmas” events in the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. “Breakfast with Santa” will run from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and feature a pancake breakfast and family-friendly activities. The “19 Days ‘Til Christmas” party will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature cake pop decorating, crafts, pinatas, a DJ, facepainting and a jingle bell parade. To RSVP, visitbit.ly/SCTCBreakfastWithSanta.
The United Way of Charles County will host a service pop-up at the Bryans Road Shopping Center Community Outreach Center, at 3087 Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dental units will be on site providing free dental service by appointment only. Call Elizabeth Farar at 301-609-4844 to make an appointment. There will also be food, hygiene items, pet supplies, grief support and more.
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host “Breakfast with Santa ‘Claws’” from 8 to 11 a.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium, at 11765 Linus Drive in Waldorf. The cost is $7, and includes breakfast, pictures with Santa “Claws,” craft and cookie decorating stations, an ugly sweater contest and more. To purchase tickets, visit mb1.glitnirticketing.com/mbticket/store/index.php.
The Friends of Mt. Aventine will hold a Holiday Trail of Historic Charles County Homes, with tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3452 Ferry Place in Indian Head. There will also be holiday music performances and gifts for sale in the Visitors Center. For more information, call 301-751-4350.
The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire House will host Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon at 4260 Port Tobacco Road. Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries,, apple sauce, coffee and juice. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 to adult, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and free for children age 4 and under. Pictures with Santa will be available for purchase.
The Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a lunch with Santa Claus from noon to 2 p.m. at 15245 Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville. Tickets are $10 per child and includes lunch, crafts, door prizes and a visit with Santa. For more information, visit www.hvfdems.org.
The Historic McConchie One-Room School will hold a bake sale during the 2019 Annual Charles County Holiday Trail from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles County Fairgrounds at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata, near the front entrance. Funds from the bake sale will go toward the upkeep of the school. To volunteer during the Christmas Holiday Trail, call 301-848-3476 or email historicmcconchieschool@gmail.com.
The Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department will hold “Cookies and Cocoa with Santa” and a craft/vendor fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 73 Glymont Road in Indian Head. There will be games, a bake shop, crafts and food available for purchase. The cost is $4 per child and includes a picture with Santa Claus, cookie, cup of hot chocolate, a salt dough ornament craft and game tickets. For more information, call 301-743-7700 or visit m.facebook.com/phvfdrsauxiliary.
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church will hold a breakfast to celebrate the Feast of St. Nicholas at 9:30 a.m. at 100 Village St. in Waldorf. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and more, along with activities for children and a visit from St. Nicholas himself. Tickets are $5 each, free for children under 2, and are available in the church office or at www.olhoc.org/stnick. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Children’s Aid Society. All proceeds go to benefit the church’s youth fund. For more information, call 301-645-7112.
The Accokeek Foundation at Piscataway Park will hold its annual Winter’s Eve celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. at National Colonial Farm, at 3400 Bryan Point Broad in Accokeek. They will debut new holiday DIY crafts alongside old favorites, and will sell prints by local artists, historic teas, 18-the century toys and games, a Christmas book, local sourced beauty products and hand-made wool products. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit accokeekfoundation.simpletix.com/e/48586.
The General William Smallwood Retreat House and Museum will hold its annual Colonial Christmas from 1 to 6 p.m. at 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. The retreat house will be decorated with greenery, sweet treats and other colorful edibles. Tours will be conducted throughout the day by docents in period clothing. In the kitchen, the Smallwood Food Ways Guild will demonstrate 18th century cooking. Other activities include candle dipping, wreath making and more. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. For more information, call 301-743-7613.
Sunday, Dec. 8
VFW Auxiliary Post 8810 will hold a breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. All-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, gravy, biscuits, bacon, sausage, scrapple, home fries and fruit. The cost is $10.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a tailgate with loaded nachos for $6 and/or bratwurst and fries for $5 at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The St. Charles Towne Center in partnership with Autism Speaks will hold a special “Caring Santa” visit with Santa Claus for children on the autism spectrum and sensory needs from 8 to 9 a.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf.
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold a “Storytime and Singing with Santa” event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. Santa Claus will sing holiday songs and play the ukulele and there will be crafts, balloon twisting, stories, milk and cookies. To RSVP, visit santastory.app.rsvpify.com.
Monday, Dec. 9
American Legion Post 293 will hold an executive committee meeting at 7 p.m.at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All seniors are welcome.
The Charles County Fair will hold its annual stockholders meeting at 7 p.m. at the Charles County Fairgrounds, at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata, in the board room of the fair office. For more information, call 301-932-1234
Tuesday, Dec. 10
The Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is sponsoring a fundraiser from 5 p.m. until closing at Ledo’s Pizza, at 9375 Chesapeake St. in La Plata. For more information, call Janet at 240-682-4840.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Dec. 12
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southern Maryland will hold an information session for anyone interested in volunteering from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. For more information, email casa@center-for-children.org or call 410-535-3047.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call 301-753-6335 or 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform its concert, “Winter Melodies Old and New” at 7:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, at 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. This concert is free, but donations to the Peace Lutheran food bank will be accepted. There will also be a cookie sale to benefit the food bank.
The Charles County Archaeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the La Plata Police Department Community Room, at 101 La Grange Ave. in La Plata. The guest speaker will be Catherine Dye, who will discuss findings from the artifact-rich Baylor site in teh context of other historic period native sites in the Chesapeake. For more information, email ccasm2010@gmail.com.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.