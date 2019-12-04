Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to Community, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 104, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Historic Port Tobacco Village is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Monday by appointment, beginning at Stagg Hall, 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
The Charles County Department of Health will host an eight-week smoking cessation class at the start of 2020, to provide assistance and support in the process of quitting tobacco products, including vaping. For more information or to preregister, call 301-609-6932.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 293 will hold a member meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The Waldorf West Branch Library will host “A Taste of Chocolate” presented by food historian Joyce White at 6 p.m. at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1395.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 1525 Flag Ponds Parkway in Lusby. Light refreshments and mingling start at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Maryland Ornithological Society’s 2020 Breeding Bird Atlas Project coordinator, who will speak about the atlas project. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Tiffany Farrell at somdaudubon@yahoo.com or 201-609-1345.
Charles County Extension Office and Conserve: A Center for Excellence at the Nexus of Sustainable Water Reuse, Food and Health will hold a half-day workshop for farmers and local officials on using recycled water as an alternative water source for agriculture from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the extension office, at 9501 Crain Highway in Bel Alton. The workshop is free and lunch will be provided. Registration is required. To register, visit go.umd.edu/w2C.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Dec. 5
American Legion Post 293 will host a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at 11:30 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. They are temporarily meeting at the Greene Turtle in La Plata due to renovations. This month’s meeting will feature holiday entertainment. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Connie Sanders at 301-934-6881.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The Indian Head Senior Center will hold a Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 Cornwallis Square in Indian Head. Seniors will sell handmade items. For more information, call 301-743-2125.
Friday, Dec. 6
American Legion Post 293 will hold a Cornish game hen dinner, with potatoes, vegetable and salad, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $10.
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a seafood dinner featuring soft crabs and oysters from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $7 to $20. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
American Legion Post 82 will hold a steak and/or shrimp dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. The cost is $18 for steak or shrimp, either fried or steamed or $22 for the combo. All meals come with salad, baked potato, green beans, rolls and iced tea or coffee. Open to the public. For more information, call 301-934-8820.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Future Next will hold a career pathways workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
William B. Wade Elementary School will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2300 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. Interested vendors should call Maritza Davis at 301-753-1769 or email madavis@ccboe.com.
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold “Breakfast with Santa” and “19 Days ‘Til Christmas” events in the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. “Breakfast with Santa” will run from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and feature a pancake breakfast and family-friendly activities. The “19 Days ‘Til Christmas” party will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature cake pop decorating, crafts, pinatas, a DJ, facepainting and a jingle bell parade. To RSVP, visitbit.ly/SCTCBreakfastWithSanta.
The United Way of Charles County will host a service pop-up at the Bryans Road Shopping Center Community Outreach Center, at 3087 Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dental units will be on site providing free dental service by appointment only. Call Elizabeth Farar at 301-609-4844 to make an appointment. Also provided will be food, hygiene items, pet supplies, grief support and more.
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host “Breakfast with Santa ‘Claws’” from 8 to 11 a.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium, at 11765 Linus Drive in Waldorf. The cost is $7, and includes breakfast, pictures with Santa “Claws,” craft and cookie decorating stations, an ugly sweater contest and more. To purchase tickets, visit mb1.glitnirticketing.com/mbticket/store/index.php.
The Friends of Mt. Aventine will hold a Holiday Trail of Historic Charles County Homes, with tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3452 Ferry Place in Indian Head. There will also be holiday music performances and gifts for sale in the Visitors Center. For more information, call 301-751-4350.
The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire House will host Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon at 4260 Port Tobacco Road. Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries,, apple sauce, coffee and juice. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 to adult, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and free for children age 4 and under. Pictures with Sana will be available for purchase.
The Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a lunch with Santa Claus from noon to 2 p.m. at 15245 Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville. Tickets are $10 per child and includes lunch, crafts, door prizes and a visit with Santa. For more information, visit www.hvfdems.org.
The Historic McConchie One-Room School will hold a bake sale during the 2019 Annual Charles County Holiday Trail from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles County Fairgrounds at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata, near the front entrance. Funds from the bake sale will go toward the upkeep of the school. To volunteer during the Christmas Holiday Trail, call 301-848-3476 or email historicmcconchieschool@gmail.com.
The Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department will hold “Cookies and Cocoa with Santa” and a craft and vendor fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 73 Glymont Road in Indian Head. There will be games, a bake shop, crafts and food available for purchase. The cost is $4 per child and includes a picture with Santa Claus, a cookie, a cup of hot chocolate, a salt dough ornament craft and game tickets. For more information, call 301-743-7700 or visit their Facebook page at m.facebook.com/phvfdrsauxiliary.
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church will hold a breakfast to celebrate the Feast of St. Nicholas at 9:30 a.m. at 100 Village St. in Waldorf. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and more, along with activities for children and a visit from St. Nicholas himself. Tickets are $5 each, free for children under 2, and are available in the church office or at www.olhoc.org/stnick. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Children’s Aid Society. All proceeds go to benefit the church’s youth fund. For more information, call 301-645-7112.
The Accokeek Foundation at Piscataway Park will hold its annual Winter’s Eve celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. at National Colonial Farm, at 3400 Bryan Point Broad in Accokeek. They will debut new holiday DIY crafts alongside old favorites, and will sell prints by local artists, historic teas, 18-the century toys and games, a Christmas book, local sourced beauty products and hand-made wool products. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit accokeekfoundation.simpletix.com/e/48586.
The General William Smallwood Retreat House and Museum will hold its annual Colonial Christmas from 1 to 6 p.m. at 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. The retreat house will be decorated with greenery, sweet treats and other colorful edibles. Tours will be conducted throughout the day by docents in period clothing. In the kitchen, the Smallwood Food Ways Guild will demonstrate 18th century cooking. Other activities include candle dipping, wreath making and more. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. For more information, call 301-743-7613.
Sunday, Dec. 8
VFW Auxiliary Post 8810 will hold a breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. All-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, gravy, biscuits, bacon, sausage, scrapple, home fries and fruit. The cost is $10.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a tailgate with loaded nachos for $6 and/or bratwurst and fries for $5 at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The St. Charles Towne Center in partnership with Autism Speaks will hold a special “Caring Santa” visit with Santa Claus for children on the autism spectrum and sensory needs from 8 to 9 a.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf.
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold a “Storytime and Singing with Santa” event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. Santa Claus will sing holiday songs and play the ukulele and there will be crafts, balloon twisting, stories, milk and cookies. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/SCTCStoryandSingingWithSanta.
The Friends of Mt. Aventine will hold a Holiday Trail of Historic Charles County Homes, with tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3452 Ferry Place in Indian Head. There will also be holiday music performances and gifts for sale in the Visitors Center. For more information, call 301-751-4350.
The Historic McConchie One-Room School will hold a bake sale during the 2019 Annual Charles County Holiday Trail from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles County Fairgrounds at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata, near the front entrance. Funds from the bake sale will go toward the upkeep of the school. To volunteer during the Christmas Holiday Trail, call 301-848-3476 or email historicmcconchieschool@gmail.com.
The Charles County Fair, Inc. stockholders meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at 8440 Fairgrounds Road in La Plata. For more information, call 301-932-1234.
Monday, Dec. 9
American Legion Post 293 will hold an executive committee meeting at 7 p.m.at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
The Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is sponsoring a fundraiser from 5 p.m. until closing at Ledo’s Pizza, at 9375 Chesapeake St. in La Plata. For more information, call Janet at 240-682-4840.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at St. Joseph Catholic Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, visit www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southern Maryland will hold an information session for those interested in volunteering from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Waldorf West Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. For more information, email casa@center-for-children.org or call 410-535-3047.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform its concert, “Winter Melodies Old and New” at 7:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, at 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. This concert is free, but donations to the Peace Lutheran food bank will be accepted. There will also be a cookie sale with proceeds benefiting the food bank.
The Charles County Archaeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the La Plata Police Department Community Room, at 101 La Grange Ave. in La Plata. The guest speaker will be Catherine Dye, who will discuss findings from the artifact-rich Baylor site in teh context of other historic period native sites in the Chesapeake. For more information, email ccasm2010@gmail.com.
Friday, Dec. 13
VFW Post 8810 will hold a steak dinner, with potato and vegetable selection, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington road in Waldorf. The cost is $15.
The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be open at the Charles County Fairgrounds from 4 to 8 p.m. at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. This family friendly event features the work of local artists and crafters, live Christmas music, Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus and more. Tickets are $3 each, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.charlescountyfair.com.
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 Auxiliary will hold a dinner of baked chicken with sides, salad and dessert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $1‘2. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 will hold a roast pork loin dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Menu includes roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, warmed spiced apples, rolls and iced tea or coffee. The cost is $12. Open to the public. For more information, call 301-934-8221.
Saturday, Dec. 14
The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be open at the Charles County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. This family friendly event features the work of local artists and crafters, live Christmas music, Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus and more. Tickets are $3 each, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.charlescountyfair.com.
All Saints Episcopal Church will host the 13th annual All Saints Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parish hall at 100 Lower Marlboro road in Sunderland. There will be crafts, homemade gourmet cocoa and Glühwein, music and home baked goods. Bring a red or green mug from previous years to buy beverage refills. The event is rain or shine. Free admission and parking. Proceeds go to benefit the parish and community projects.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform its concert, “Winter Melodies Old and New” at 6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, at 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The performance includes a full dinner and dessert. Tickets are $40; $35 for seniors, students and members of the military. For tickets, visit chesapeakechoral.com or call 301-642-0594.
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold a gingerbread house decorating contest, while supplies last, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. Top three designs will receive gift cards. For more information, visit simon.com/stcharlestownecenter.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7461 will hold a meeting at 11:30 a.m. at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. For information on the meeting or VFW eligibility, call 301-848-3476.
Sunday, Dec. 15
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold a pet-friendly visit with Santa Claus from 8 to 10 a.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court, at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf.
The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be open at the Charles County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. This family friendly event features the work of local artists and crafters, live Christmas music, Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus and more. Tickets are $3 each, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.charlescountyfair.com.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform its concert, “Winter Melodies Old and New” at 6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, at 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The performance includes a dessert reception. Tickets are $15; $12 for seniors, students and members of the military. For tickets, visit chesapeakechoral.com or call 301-642-0594.
American Legion Post 238 will serve breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Monday, Dec. 16
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
VFW Post 8810 will hold a members meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Charles County Public Schools and the College of Southern Maryland will host a scholarship fair from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Business and Industry building of the CSM La Plata campus, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. There will also be parent workshops on college savings plans athletic scholarships and applying for financial aid.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Dec. 19
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The National Homeless Persons Interfaith Memorial Service, to remember those who have died homeless locally, will be held starting at 4:30 p.m. at 112 Charles St. in La Plata. The Charles County community is invited to join with local faith organizations and agencies serving men, women and children who are homeless. The event is sponsored by LifeStyles of Maryland and Christ Episcopal Church in La Plata. There will be readings, music and a candlelight procession.
Friday, Dec. 20
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a steak and/or fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15 to $18. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Dec. 21
The Life Journeys Writers Guild will meet at 2 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Enjoy networking, reading, critiquing works, sharing industry information and more. The session is free and open to all. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The St. Charles Towne Center will host a holiday canvas painting in center court from 1 to 4 p.m. at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. Artists of all levels can create their own keepsake. The cost is $5 to paint on glass, $10 to paint on canvas. While supplies last.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Metropolitan United Methodist Church will hold “The Sounds of Christmas” at 10 a.m. at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. “The Sounds of Christmas features the church’s Christmas Mass choir, puppet ministry, youth dance ministry and youth violinist. For more information, call 301-375-9088 or visit www.metroumcindianhead.com or visit the church on Facebook.
Monday, Dec. 23
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 26
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Dec. 27
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Sons of the American Legion Post 238 will hold a steamed or fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Monday, Dec. 30
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
American Legion Post 82 will host a New Year’s Eve party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. There will be a DJ and Elvis impersonator and hors d’ouerves will be served. The cost is $30 per person. Open to the public. Tickets may be purchased at the post between 2 and 8 p.m. For more information, call 301-934-8221.
Thursday, Jan. 2
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 will hold a special new year bingo night with free dinner served from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. The final coverall jackpot game will pay $1,000. For more information, call 301-934-8221.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Maryland will host “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness,” from 7:15 to 9 p.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, at 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. Individuals with mental illness and their families will share their personal journeys in this free program. There will also be a VIP reception with presenters, partners and staff prior to the program, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. VIP reception tickets are $50 each. For more information,, contact Danielle at connection@namimd.org or 410-884-8691. To register, visit tinyurl.com/mdvoicesofexperience.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The Life Journeys Writers Guild will meet at 2 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Enjoy networking, reading, critiquing works, sharing industry information and more. The session is free and open to all. Children must be accompanied by an adult.