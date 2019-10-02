Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to Community, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 105, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Historic Port Tobacco Village is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Monday by appointment, beginning at Stagg Hall, 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Free Foreclosure Legal Clinic with Maryland Volunteer Lawyer, the first Wednesday of each month at Charles County Public Law Library (basement of the circuit court building), at 200 Charles St. in La Plata. One-on-one online sessions with an experienced attorney. For an appointment, call 301-932-3322.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
St. Charles Towne Center will host a holiday hiring event from 5 to 9 p.m. at 11110 Circle in Waldorf in the lower mall level, near center court. Representatives from retailers looking to hire will be in attendance. Bring a resume.
American Legion Riders Post 82 will hold a spirit night from 5 to 8 p.m. at Roy Rogers, at 6370 Crain Highway in La Plata. Roy Rogers will contribute a portion of receipts to the cause of supporting veterans. Participants must tell the cashier they are supporting the fundraiser or present a flyer when ordering.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold anger management classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for middle and high school age youth at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
The Waldorf West Branch Library will hold an introduction to proposal writing for adults beginning at 6 p.m. at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Learn the basic elements of writing and submitting a project proposal. The class will end with a 30-minute, hands-on exercise to develop a proposal outline.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 293 will hold a member meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Asbury Solomons Island Community Center Auditorium, at 11100 Asbury Circle in Solomons. Discussion will feature a presentation by NOAA and local government officials. The public is invited to this free event. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, email Tiffany Farrell at somdaudubon@yahoo.com or call 301-609-1345.
Thursday, Oct. 3
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at noon the first Thursday of each month at the Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille in the party room, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave., Suite 104, in La Plata. This month’s speaker will be Commander John Nelson, deputy chief state fire marshal of the southern regional office. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Connie Sanders at 301-934-6881.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold “Let’s Walk the Talk” groups for youth ages 14 to 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, and a Queen of Hearts drawing, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Friday, Oct. 4
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Bel Alton Fire Department Auxiliary will sell fried chicken dinners to go from 5 to 7 p.m. at 9765 Alton Newtown Road in Bel Alton. The cost is $14. For more information, call 240-682-4840.
The Society for the Restoration of Port Tobacco will hold a First Friday presentation on the history of a brewery in historic Port Tobacco Village from 6 to 9 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, at 8430 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. The event will feature craft beer from the Calvert Brewing company, as well as music, history, food, raffles and fun. All-inclusive tickets are $40 each; designated driver tickets are $30 each. To purchase tickets, visit porttobaccocourthouse.com. For more information, call 301-375-7892.
American Legion riders Chapter 293 will hold an Oktoberfest dinner, with schnitzel, German potato salad, red cabbage and dessert, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Dinners are $12 each.
Saturday, Oct. 5
The University of Maryland Extension will have a Master Gardener Plant Clinic at the La Plata Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Charles County government building, at the intersection of Talbot Street and Washington Avenue in La Plata. Master gardeners will provide answers to gardening questions, tips and information and a plant and insect quiz.
The University of Maryland Extension will hold a compost workshop from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Charles County government parking lot, at 200 Baltimore Ave. in La Plata. This event is free, but RSVPs are required by Sept. 28. Geobins are available while supplies last. To register, visit compostworkshop.eventbrite.com.
The Southern Maryland Chamber Players will perform “Rhythm in Music!” beginning at 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, at 305 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. This free event is followed by a love offering and reception. For more information, call 301-843-6797 or email budlekel@comcast.net.
The Charles County Department of Health will hold a free influenza vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, at 2040 St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf.
The Southern Maryland Tattoo Expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Charles County Fairgrounds, at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. There will be over 50 booths on tattooing, vendors and live entertainment. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.somdtattooexpo.com or call 301-932-9760.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold youth power groups from 10 a.m. to noon for elementary and middle school age children at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Roctoberfest will take place on La Grange Ave. in downtown La Plata, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., There will be vendors, food trucks, kid’s zone, raffles, giveaways and more. There will be three stages for music, headlined by Lit. Tickets are $10 each; children ages 10 and under are free. Proceeds will go to benefit music and performing arts programs in Charles County Public Schools. For more information or to register, visit www.rocktoberfestlp.com.
Future Next will hold a financial literacy workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
St. Ignatius Church will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6455 Port Tobacco Road in Hill Top. There will be a bake sale, raffle table and more. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold. To donate items, call John Minichino at 301-743-3514 to arrange pick up or drop items off at the church hall.
Beyond the Classroom will hold a “Back to School Stress Busters Workshop” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. This free workshop is for parents and studens ages 10 to 21 and will provide information on dealing with stress, anxiety, bullying and other topics. To register, visit stressbustersworkshop100519.eventbrite.com. For more information, call info@beyondtheclassroominc.org.
The Archaeological Society of Maryland will hold its annual meeting beginning at 9 a.m. at the Maryland Veterans Musuem, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg, with talks from 10:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. by archaeologists Esther Doyle Read, James Gibb, Kristin Montaperto, Julia King and Carol Cowherd. Everyone is welcome. The cost is $8 for the general public, $5 for society members and free for students with identification. For more information, email ccasm2010@gmail.com or visit ccarchsoc.blogspot.com.
The 9th Annual Monarch Mania, a celebration of the migration of monarch butterflies, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, at 17069 Cobb Island Road on Cobb Island. Keynote speaker will be environmental educator Casey Tinius and the Rev. Joe Blanton of the Cobb Island Baptist Church will perform the blessing of the monarch butterflies during opening ceremonies. For more information, call Mike Callahan at 240-765-5192 or Rochelle Creighton-Tompa at 240-505-3755.
Women Veterans United Committee will hold a Breast Cancer Awareness Event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Metropolitan United Methodist Church, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Life Chain, a pro-life event, will be held from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m. beginning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, at 201 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Pick up for signs will be held in the parking lot. The La Plata chain, now in its sixth year, is part of the annual National Life Chain event that has been standing for the unborn for 31 years. For more information, email Jennifer Crispell at laplatalifechain@gmail.com.
The Southern Maryland Tattoo Expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charles County Fairgrounds, at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. There will be over 50 booths on tattooing, vendors and live entertainment. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.somdtattooexpo.com or call Marilyn at 301-932-9760.
The Knights of St. John Ladies’ Auxiliary #301 and Junior Auxiliary #51 will hold its annual Gospel program beginning at 3 p.m. at the La Plata Firehouse, at 911 Washington Avenue in La Plata. Doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and there will be food for sale. For more information, call Agnes Neal at 240-416-8811, Kristy Savoy at 301-529-2984, Mary Ball at 301-934-2345 or Thelma Johnson at 301-884-6043.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will host a “sharp-tailed sparrows and migrants” bird watch from 8 a.m. to noon at Cove Point Beach and Marsh. Space is limited. RSVP to Bob at bobboxwell@hotmail.com or 410-610-5124.
Monday, Oct. 7
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All seniors are welcome.
The Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold victim awareness classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for youth referred by juvenile court, at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Nu Zeta Omega, the local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, will sponsor an educational forum, “Early Detection Matters” from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church, at 3150 Middletown Road in Waldorf. Focusing on Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the community event will share the importance of cancer screenings. RSVP to nzomegaearlydetectionmatters.eventbrite.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Riders Chapter 293 will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The Charles County Service and Advocacy Network will hold a forum, “Building a Trauma Response Network in Charles County,” from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church, at 13025 Good Samaritan Drive in Waldorf. An eight-person panel will discuss the range of trauma services in the county. For more information, contact the Charles County Charitable Trust at 301-934-3700 or info@charlesnonprofits.org. To register, visit bit.ly/TraumaResponsiveness.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
The Pomonkey High School Alumni Association will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Pomonkey. All alumni and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call Philip Thomas at 301-751-1823.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold anger management classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for middle and high school age youth at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Thursday, Oct. 10
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
Southern Maryland Job Source will host a Re-Entry Hiring Event and Expo from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 175 Post Office Road in Waldorf. Meet up to 15 local businesses ready to hire and learn about resources available in the community. Information on record expungement will also be available. For more information, call 301-374-1152.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold “Let’s Walk the Talk” groups for youth ages 14 to 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
The Maryland Forests Association and Maryland Tree Farm Program are co-hosting “Why Markets Matter,” a half day symposium focused on Maryland’s forest products industry in Charles County, from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Deerhaven Timber Farm, at 7745 Whitetail Place in La Plata. Lunch will be provided. The event is free, but registration is required. Register at www.mdforests.org/post/register-for-why-markets-matter.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night with a la carte menu and Queen of Hearts drawing, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Friday, Oct. 11
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation will hold an autumn hayride from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 2201 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. There will be a campfire by the log cabin and hot cider, cookies and marshmallows. This event will be cancelled in the case of inclement weather. The cost is $5; free for foundation members and children under age 5.
The Charles County Children’s Aid Society will be holding a Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Advance tickets earn three extra games. There will also be raffles, pull tabs and refreshments available for purchase. Individuals donating a new toy will be entered into a special drawing.For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.childrens-aid-society.org, email info@childrens-aid-society.org or call 301-908-1680.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a steak dinner, with potato and vegetable selections, salad, roll and dessert, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Cost is $15 each.
The Baden Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pitch card party beginning at 7:30 p.m. at 16608 Brandywine Road in Brandywine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $7 per player. Light refreshments will be sold. For more information, call 301-888-1888.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold youth power groups from 10 a.m. to noon for elementary and middle school age children at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Lowe’s Home Improvement will host a Public Safety Day from 9 to 11 a.m. at 300 Rosewick Road in La Plata, during which Charles County Department of Emergency Services will provide a “Hands Only CPR and Stop the Bleed” demonstration.
New Hope AME Church and the Rev. Bonnie Carr will host the second annual women’s empowerment retreat day from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. The event will feature prophetess Tiffany Morriar, special guest artist Venegas Woodard and more. Registration is $50. Registration open until Oct. 4. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. For more information or to register, visit www.bonniecarrministries.com.
Future Next will hold an “All About College” workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
The 14th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fitness Walk will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning at Indian Head Village Green, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head and continuing for three miles on the Indian Head Rail Trail. The event is rain or shine. Registration is $30, and includes door prize ticket, morning snacks, bottled water and lunch. The first 100 registrants also receive a t-shirt. Proceeds go to benefit Sisters at Heart, a local breast cancer support group. To download the registration form, visit bit.ly/2km8J3K.
Southern Maryland Decorative Painters will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, in the hall behind the church. Doors open at 9 a.m. for setup. They will be painting a Lisbeth Stull project, “Mrs. Whoo-Ligans.”Guests are welcome and should contact the group for supply information if they would like to paint. For more information, contact Garnett Joy at 301-884-2835 or email smdp.learntopaint@gmail.com or visit www.smdpaint.org/Calendar.html.
Sunday, Oct. 13
American Legion Post 238 will hold its American Legion Bluegrass concert featuring Nashville, Tenn.-based Williamson Branch at 2 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. Tickets are $20 per person. Food and beverages will be available for sale. Nonperishable food donations will be accepted for the Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, visit www.americanlegionbluegrass.com or call 301-737-3004.
The Southern Maryland Volunteer Fire Association will hold an antique fire apparatus muster from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute’s Southern Maryland Training Academy, at 10375 Audie Lane in La Plata. Food will be available for purchase. Event held rain or shine. For more information, call 240-508-5983 or email chief9a@hotmail.com.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 293 will hold a breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. All you can eat, with scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, bacon, sausage, scrapple, home fries, fresh fruit, juice and coffee. The cost is $10.
The Friends of Chapman State Park will hold “A Taste of Southern Maryland” with food historian and folklorist Joyce White from 2 to 4 p.m. at 3452 Ferry Place in Indian Head. The program features preparation of Southern Maryland specialties and includes food and drink tastings. Tickets are $20 each. Seating is limited. To register and purchase tickets, visit www.friendsofchapmansp.org.
Monday, Oct. 14
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a members meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold anger management classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for middle and high school age youth at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Thursday, Oct. 17
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The Charles County Department of Health will hold a free influenza vaccination clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. at La Plata High School, at 6035 Radio Station Drive in La Plata.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold “Let’s Walk the Talk” groups for youth ages 14 to 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu and Queen of Hearts drawing, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Friday, Oct. 18
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. There will be dinner, games, awards, music and an auction. “The Fabulous Hubcaps” will perform. Tickets are $55 if purchased by Sept. 30, and $65 afterwards. For more information, tickets or sponsorships, call 301-743-5159 or visit www.mattawomanart.org.
The Charles County Farm Bureau will hold its annual membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. at La Plata United Methodist Church, at 3 Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The meeting will include the election of new officers and discussion of agricultural-related policy issues. There will also be a potluck supper. The farm bureau will provide beverages and breads.
AMVETS Post 13 will hold a dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $10.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation Arts in the Woods will present “Friday the 13th” from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Hard Bargain Amphitheater, at 2001 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Admission is $15 at the door or $10 online. Seating is limited. For more information, call 240-766-8830, email tthomas@fergusonfoundation.org or visit horrorfilmsinthewoods.eventbrite.com.
The Harry White Wilmer Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will hold a baby back rib dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 82, at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. Dinners include 1/2 slab of ribs, ranch beans coleslaw, fries, rolls, coffee and tea. The cost is $12. The public is welcome. For more information, call 301-934-8221 or visit alpost82.org.
Saturday, Oct. 19
The University of Maryland Extension will have a Master Gardener Plant Clinic at the La Plata Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Charles County government building, at the intersection of Talbot Street and Washington Avenue in La Plata. Master gardeners will provide answers to gardening questions, tips and information and a plant and insect quiz.
Waldorf Elks Lodge 2421 will hold its 6th Semi-Annual Gun Bash from 2 to 6 p.m. at 2210 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets include draft beer, iced tea, water and food. Drawings every 20 minutes for long guns, cash and prizes. Hand guns will be raffled. Tickets are $50 each. For more information, call 301-645-2421.
The Southern Maryland Colonial Faire and Fall Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 17388 Teagues Point Road in Hughesville. Step back in time to the 18th century. There will be crafts, cannon firings, live birds of prey, an interactive mystery, “Gentleman or Traitor,” food and more. For more information, visit www.friendsofmh.com.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold a community beautification project at Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Community service hours are available. For more informtion, call 301-645-1837.
Future Next will hold an SAT and ACT mock exam workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
VFW Post 8810 and American Legion Post 293 will host a Texas Hold-em Tournament beginning at 5:45 p.m. Buy-in is $100. Sign up at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation Arts in the Woods will present “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Hard Bargain Amphitheater, at 2001 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Admission is $15 at the door or $10 online. Seating is limited. For more information, call 240-766-8830, email tthomas@fergusonfoundation.org or visit horrorfilmsinthewoods.eventbrite.com.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold a “Birding 101” field trip from 8 a.m. to noon at the Elms Environmental Education Center. Youth welcome. RSVP to Bob at bobboxwell@hotmail.com or 410-610-5124.
Sunday, Oct. 20
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold a birding field trip from 8 a.m. to noon at Newtowne Neck State Park. RSVP to David Moulton at moulton.davidh@gmail.com or 2450-278-4473.
Monday, Oct. 21
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
The Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold victim awareness classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for youth referred by juvenile court, at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a members meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold anger management classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for middle and high school age youth at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
AMVETS Post 13 will hold a members meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Thursday, Oct. 24
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold “Let’s Walk the Talk” groups for youth ages 14 to 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu and Queen of Hearts drawing, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Friday, Oct. 25
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
VFW Post 8810 Auxiliary will hold a Mongolian beef over rice dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $10.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation Arts in the Woods will present the film “Hocus Pocus” from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Hard Bargain Amphitheater, at 2001 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Admission is $15 at the door or $10 online. Seating is limited. For more information, call 240-766-8830, email tthomas@fergusonfoundation.org or visit horrorfilmsinthewoods.eventbrite.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Hard Bargain Farm will hold its first Fall Farm Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2301 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Explore the 333-acre, riverfront working farm and participate in educational activities, including wetland exploration, hayrides, farm animals, butter making, arts and crafts and more. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and over, $3 for Alice Ferguson Foundation members, and free for children under 12. For more information email specialevents@fergusonfoundation.org.
Encounter Grace will hold its “Begin Again” women’s conference from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the campus of St. Mary’s Ryken High School, at 22600 Camp Calvert Road in Leonardtown. The conference is an opportunity for women of faith to come together to make deep connections and form a strong community of faith-filled women. For more information, email encountergraceco@gmail.com or visit www.encountergrace.co.
Future Next will hold a scholarship workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
La Plata United Methodist Church will hold a community-wide Blessing of the Animals from 2 to 4 p.m. at 3 Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. All animals are welcome. Children may bring a stuffed animal for blessing, and pictures of animals that cannot be physically present are welcome as well. The event is free. For more information, call 301-934-2288 or visit laplataumc.org.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation Arts in the Woods will present “The Blair Witch Project” from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Hard Bargain Amphitheater, at 2001 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Admission is $15 at the door or $10 online. Seating is limited. For more information, call 240-766-8830, email tthomas@fergusonfoundation.org or visit horrorfilmsinthewoods.eventbrite.com.
The Waldorf West Branch Library and the Naval Surface Warfare Center will hold STEM Fest beginning at 1 p.m. at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. For ages 8 and older. Experience high-tech robots and other Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics activities.
Monday, Oct. 28
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
The Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold victim awareness classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for youth referred by juvenile court, at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Charles County Department of Health will hold a free influenza vaccination clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. at Piccowaxen Middle School, at 12834 Rock Point Road in Newburg.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold anger management classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for middle and high school age youth at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Thursday, Oct. 31
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
New Life La Plata will hold its third annual “Trunk or Treat” event from 6 to 9 p.m. at 9690 Shepherds Creek Place in La Plata. There will be food trucks, costume contests, music and lots of candy. All ages are welcome and admission is free. For more information, email events@newlife.live or call 301-609-8423.
St. Charles Towne Center will hold its free “Mall-oween and Boofest” from 5 to 9 p.m. at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. There will be a magic show, trick or treating, carnival games with prizes, crafts, costume contest and more. To RSVP or for more information, visit bit.ly/2lU9hyf.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold “Let’s Walk the Talk” groups for youth ages 14 to 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu and Queen of Hearts drawing, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation Arts in the Woods will present the horror film “Halloween” from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Hard Bargain Amphitheater, at 2001 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Admission is $15 at the door or $10 online. Seating is limited. For more information, call 240-766-8830, email tthomas@fergusonfoundation.org or visit horrorfilmsinthewoods.eventbrite.com.
Friday, Nov. 1
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation Arts in the Woods will present “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Hard Bargain Amphitheater, at 2001 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Admission is $15 at the door or $10 online. Seating is limited. Prop bags will be sold for $15 at the door or $10 online. For more information, call 240-766-8830, email tthomas@fergusonfoundation.org or visit horrorfilmsinthewoods.eventbrite.com.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Future Next will hold a young entrepreneur workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
The Alice Ferguson Foundation Arts in the Woods will present “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” beginning at 11:55 p.m. at the Hard Bargain Amphitheater, at 2001 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Admission is $15 at the door or $10 online. Seating is limited. Prop bags will be sold for $15 at the door or $10 online. For more information, call 240-766-8830, email tthomas@fergusonfoundation.org or visit horrorfilmsinthewoods.eventbrite.com.
Monday, Nov. 4
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
One Maryland One Book author Mona Hanna-Attisha will speak and sign copies of her book, “What the Eyes don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resilience and Hope in an American City,” at 11 a.m. at the College of Southern Maryland in the Center for Business and Industry Building, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Kiwanis Club of Charles County meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Meetings include dinner on your own. Go to www.kiwanisofcc.com or email kiwanisofcc@gmail.com.
The Charles County Economic Development Department will hold its 2019 fall meeting from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. The theme is “The Future in Focus.” For more information or to become a sponsor, call Michelle DeSoto at 301-885-1347. To register, visit fallmeeting2019.eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Free Foreclosure Legal Clinic with Maryland Volunteer Lawyer, the first Wednesday of each month at Charles County Public Law Library (basement of the circuit court building), at 200 Charles St. in La Plata. One-on-one online sessions with an experienced attorney. For an appointment, call 301-932-3322.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold anger management classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for middle and high school age youth at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 26737 Radio Station Way, Suite C, in Leonartown. Melanie McGinnes, environmental scientist with the NAVAIR Sustainability Office will discuss the Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program and the Middle Chesapeake Sentinel Landscape initiative. Light refreshments will be served. Doors open at 7 p.m. The public is invited to this free event. For more information, contact Tiffany Farrell at somdaudubon@yahoo.com or 301-609-1345.
Thursday, Nov. 7
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at noon the first Thursday of each month at (Mama Stella’s Pasta House Restaurant, at 7075 Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road.) Temporarily meeting at the Greene Turtle in La Plata due to renovations. Guest speaker will be Carfirst Blue Cross/Blue Shield representative Charles Smith. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Joan Wright at 301-246-4112.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The Charles County Department of Health will hold a free influenza vaccination clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smallwood Middle School, at 4990 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will hold “Let’s Walk the Talk” groups for youth ages 14 to 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 75 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1837.
Friday, Nov. 8
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Saturday, Nov. 9
The Alice Ferguson Foundation will hold a nocturnal hike from 5 to 7 p.m. starting at 2201 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Learn about nocturnal animals and their adaptations on a hike over the Wet Meadow. The cost is $5; free for foundation members and children under age 5.
The Southern Maryland Women’s League Foundation, Inc., will hold its Motown Magic fundraiser at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. There will be food, dancing, music, an open bar and more. Tickets are $75 each. For more information or tickets, email Becky Hoffman at bhoffman@growingwithgrace.org or Helen Heier at heier2@comcast.net.
Future Next will hold a personal and skills development workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
Monday, Nov. 11
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Charles County Department of Health will hold a free influenza vaccination clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. at Westlake High School, at 3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Nov. 14
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
Friday, Nov. 15
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Saturday, Nov. 16
The Life Journeys Writers Guild will meet at 2 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Enjoy networking, reading, critiquing your works, sharing industry information and more. This event is free and open to all. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
According to the Word Church and the Willing Helpers Society will hold a pre-Thanksgiving dinner for community members in need from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Willing Helpers Hall, at 1002 Washington Ave. in La Plata. Entertainment will be provided. For more information, call Mark Wells Jr. at 443-871-7956.
Monday, Nov. 18
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
the University of Maryland Extension will hold a boxwood pruning workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at St. Ignatius Church, at 8855 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. The rain date is Nov. 20. The event is free, but registration is requested. To register, visit boxwoodworkshop.eventbrite.com or call 301-539-3047.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Nov. 21
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Nov. 22
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Alice Ferguson Foundation will hold a bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. beginning at 2201 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Explore diverse ecosystems and learn about the birst that inhabit the site. The cost is $5; free for foundation members.
Monday, Nov. 25
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tueday, Nov. 26
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Friday, Nov. 29
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Future Next will hold a resume development workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Future Next will hold a career pathways workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.