Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to Community, 4475 Regency Place, Suite 301, White Plains, MD 20695. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Historic Port Tobacco Village is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Monday by appointment, beginning at Stagg Hall, 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
Wednesday, July 24
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, July 25
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds Bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Sisters at Heart Breast Cancer Support Group of Southern Maryland will have their monthly meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. at the La Plata Branch Library, at 2 Garrett Ave. in La Plata. For more information, call Kathy Honeycutt at 240-580-4062.
Friday, July 26
The St. Charles Towne Center will host a “Maryland Kids in Safety Seats” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. Certified safety technicians will provide instruction on the correct installation of car seats by appointment only. Appointments take approximately 45 minutes. Only one vehicle per family. For more information or appointments, visit bit.ly/2XDL6lp.
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a rib dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. Cost is $12. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
The African American Heritage Society of Charles County, Inc. and the Waldorf Jaycees will sponsor the 11th Annual Unity in the Community dance from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Mean Gene and Company with motown/Soul Train tributes. A hors d’oeuvres buffet and cash bar will also be available. Tickets are $40 each. For more information, call 301-843-2150.
Saturday, July 27
The Port Tobacco One-Room School will be open each Saturday until Labor Day for tours from noon to 4 p.m. at 7215 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. Members of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association will act as hosts. Admission is free. For more information, call Dale Cornette at 301-934-9483.
American Legion Post 238 will host the Department of Maryland Junior Legion and Sandlot Baseball All Star Games at the Baysox Stadium in Bowie. First game starts at 11 a.m. Admission is $5. All proceeds go to the Junior Legion All-Star program.
Monday, July 29
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission will hold its third annual Buy Local Challenge Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. at Spider Hall Farm in Prince Frederick.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:25 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, July 30
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, July 31
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Aug. 1
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds Bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Aug. 2
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be selling fried chicken dinners to go from 5 to 7 p.m. at 9765 Bel Alton Newtown Road in Bel Alton. Dinners are $14 each and include fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, applesauce and roll. For more information, call Janet at 240-682-4840.
The Society of the Restoration of Port Tobacco will host a talk on Matthew Henson, Charles County’s African American explorer to the Arctic and North Pole, by National Park Ranger David Lassman beginning at 6 p.m. in the Port Tobacco Courthouse, at 8430 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. A $5 donation is requested. For more information, contact Joyce Edelen at keechjoyce@aol.com or 301-934-9056.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a seafood dinner featuring soft crabs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $7 to $18. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Aug. 3
The Port Tobacco One-Room School will be open each Saturday until Labor Day for tours from noon to 4 p.m. at 7215 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. Members of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association will act as hosts. Scavenger hunt for children. Admission is free. For more information, call Dale Cornette at 301-934-9483.
The 2019 Charles County Early Childhood Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capital Clubhouse, at 3033 Waldorf Marketplace in Waldorf. This free event will feature child care providers, early learning experts and other organizations, as well as games, music, rock climbing, physical fitness, storytellers, door prizes and more. For more information, call Laura Durner at 301-396-5241 or email gustafsl@charlescountymd.gov.
Monday, Aug. 5
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, visit www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:25 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. onTuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, visit www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Kiwanis Club of Charles County meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Meetings include dinner on your own. Go to www.kiwanisofcc.com or email kiwanisofcc@gmail.com.
The Pomfret Estates Civil Association will hold a National Night Out celebration beginning at 6 p.m. at 5002 Preston Lane in Pomfret. For more information, call 301-932-1317.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Free Foreclosure Legal Clinic with Maryland Volunteer Lawyer, the first Wednesday of each month at Charles County Public Law Library (basement of the circuit court building), at 200 Charles St. in La Plata. One-on-one online sessions with an experienced attorney. For an appointment, call 301-932-3322.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
The Southern Maryland Sierra Club will hold a walk at Pisgah Park, at 6645 Mason Springs Road in La Plata. Meet at the trailhead at 10 a.m. for a child-paced hike around the park at 10:15 a.m. For more information, call Rosa Hance at 240-808-4233 or email rosa.hance@mdsierra.org.
Thursday, Aug. 8
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds Bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
Friday, Aug. 9
The Humane Society of Charles County is accepting reservations for its “Spay-ghetti and No Balls Dinner and Drag Show” from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Waldorf Jaycees, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. It will be a night full of fun, food, raffles, prizes, silent auction and more. For more information or reservations call 301-645-8181 or visit www.humanesocietycc.org.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a steak dinner, with potato and vegetable selections, salad, roll and dessert from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Cost is $15.
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a fried chicken dinner with sides, salad and dessert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $10. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Phenomenal Young Women is hosting its first back to school EmpowerHer event, a “Between Us” mother and daughter dinner, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Middleton Hall, at 4045 Renner Road in Waldorf. The event aims to foster conversations and healthy relationships between mothers and daughters. Tickets for two are $65 each, additional siblings are $25 each.
The Port Tobacco One-Room School will be open each Saturday until Labor Day for tours from noon to 4 p.m. at 7215 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. Members of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association will act as hosts. Scavenger hunt for children. Admission is free. For more information, call Dale Cornette at 301-934-9483.
District 3 Commissioner Amanda Stewart will host her annual “Back to School Community Fiesta” from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mattawoman Middle School, at 10145 Berry Road in Waldorf for children in grades prekindergarten through 12th. The first 200 children will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Light refreshments will be served.
Monday, Aug. 12
American Legion Post 293 will hold an executive committee meeting at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:25 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Project Opportunity will hold an orientation session for its Southern Maryland Fall 2019 class, at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 238, at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The 10-week entrepreneur class, which begins in September, is free and open to veterans, active duty and reserve military and meets one night a week. For more information or to register, call Joe Giordano at 410-860-6664, email joe.giordano@project-opportunity.com or visit www.project-opportunity.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Aug. 15
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds Bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Aug. 16
AMVETS Post 13 will hold a dinner to be determined, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Cost is $10.
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a steak or steak and fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15 to $18. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Aug. 17
The Port Tobacco One-Room School will be open each Saturday until Labor Day for tours from noon to 4 p.m. at 7215 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. Members of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association will act as hosts. Scavenger hunt for children. Admission is free. For more information, call Dale Cornette at 301-934-9483.
Sunday, Aug. 18
American Legion Post 238 will serve breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. at 6265 Branywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $8. The public is invited. For additional information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Monday, Aug. 19
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:25 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Aug. 22
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds Bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Aug. 23
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a South Carolina low country broil from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Aug. 24
The Port Tobacco One-Room School will be open each Saturday until Labor Day for tours from noon to 4 p.m. at 7215 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. Members of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association will act as hosts. Scavenger hunt for children. Admission is free. For more information, call Dale Cornette at 301-934-9483.
Christian Unity Baptist Church will host a Back-to-School Community Day from noon to 5 p.m. at the Smallwood Village Shopping Center, at 10 King St. in Waldorf, in the Safeway parking lot. There will be food, activities for children, backpack giveaways and more. For more information, call 301-638-3866.
Monday, Aug. 26
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:25 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Aug. 29
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds Bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Aug. 30
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a chicken cordon bleu dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Aug. 31
The Port Tobacco One-Room School will be open each Saturday until Labor Day for tours from noon to 4 p.m. at 7215 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. Members of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association will act as hosts. Scavenger hunt for children. Admission is free. For more information, call Dale Cornette at 301-934-9483.