Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Dr. Samuel Mudd Museum is in need of volunteer tour guides, gift shop workers and admissions staff for the 2020 season. Training begins March 7. Step into history for a few hours a month. For more information, contact Donna Peterson at 301-452-2158 or drmuddtours@gmail.com.
Friday, Feb. 28
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will hold a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. The menu includes two whiting fillets, green beeans, coleslaw, hush puppies fried potatoes, coffee and tea. The cost is $12. Gift certificates available. For more information, call 301-934-8221 or visit alpost82.org.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center is showing the Winter Open Art Exhibit from Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, inside Smallwood State Park. Admission is free when going to the art center. For more information, call 301-743-5159 or email mattawomanart@aol.com.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center is sponsoring a workshop, Introduction to Cold Wax and Oil Painting, put on by Two Rivers Art from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 29 and March 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, inside Smallwood State Park. Cost of the workshop is $250 plus a $20 materials fee. Instructors are Janice Jones and Carol Purcell. Email tworiversartworkshops@gmail.com for more information or check the MCAC website www.mattawomanart.org to see the flyer. Admission to the park is free when going to the art center.
VFW Auxiliary Unit 293 will hold a pan-fried chicken dinner night from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $10. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
Instructors Louise Pyles and Merv Roussell will hold hand dance lessons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Richard Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. The cost is $5. For more information, email mroussell3@verizon.net.
Saturday, Feb. 29
The Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation will hold its annual gala from 6 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Swan Point Yacht and County Club, at 11550 Swan Point Boulevard in Issue. Proceeds will go to fund improvements for nursing units, imaging and surgical devices. Tickets range from $80 to $175 if purchased by Feb. 5. For more information, visit crmcfoundation.org/gala/.
The Charles County NAACP will hold a Black History event from noon to 4 p.m. at Middleton Hall, at 4345 Renner Road in Waldorf. Tickets can be purchased online at www.charlescountynaacp.org/events or by calling 240-776-2828.
Monday, March 2
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, March 3
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Kiwanis Club of Charles County meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Meetings include dinner on your own. Go to www.kiwanisofcc.com or email kiwanisofcc@gmail.com.
Wednesday, March 4
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Kings Landing Park, at 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown. Gwen Brewer and George Jett will present on the birds and mammals that make their homes in the wetlands and grasslands of Brazil. Light refreshments and mingling begin at 7 p.m. The public is invited to this free event. For more information, email Tom Seaton at tjsaccokeek@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 5
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at noon the first Thursday of each month at the Indian Head Moose Lodge, at 11 Moose Lodge Way in Indian Head. There will be a candle lighting memorial to honor all members who died during the past year and through February. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Connie Sanders at 301-934-6881.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The Charles County Economic Development Department will hold Workshop 1: Leveraging Your Certifications, part of its Tools for Business Growth Workshop series from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. This event is free. For more information or to register, visit wwww.meetcharlescounty.com/toolsforbusinessgrowth.
The Department of Labor holds walk-in veterans claims assistance for filing service connected disability claims on the first and third Thursday of every month, at 175 Post Office Road in Waldorf. For more information, contact George at 301-374-1153 or george.hawley@maryland.gov.
Friday, March 6
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center is showing the Winter Open Art Exhibit Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, inside Smallwood State Park. Admission is free when going to the art center. For more information, call 301-743-5159 or email mattawomanart@aol.com.
American Legion Post 82 will hold a steak and/or steamed or fried shrimp dinner from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Steak or shrimp dinners are $18 each; combination dinners are $22 each. Dinner includes green beans, baked potato, salad, iced tea and coffee. Karaoke will be held at 8 p.m. The public is invited.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a seafood dinner featuring soft crabs and oysters from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $7 to $20. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, March 7
4-H Outdoor Discovery Groups meet on the first of every month to learn about the natural world, at various sites, from 9 to 10 a.m. for Clovers (ages 5-7) from 10:30 a.m. to noon for Juniors and Intermediates (ages 8 to 13) and from 1 to 3 p.m. for Seniors (ages 14-18). Open to all current and prospective 4-H members. To register, call 301-934-5404.
The Charles County Antique Arts Association will hold its 42nd annual Collector’s Market fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the La Plata Volunteer fire Department, at 911 Washington Ave. in La Plata. Entry donation is $2; children ages 12 and under are free. For more information, call 301-392-1712.
The American Legion Randolph Furey Post 170 is hosting a veterans claim clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4345 Livingston Road in Indian Head. Representatives from the Veterans Administration Disabled Veterans of America Chapter 36 and the National Association of Black Veterans will be in attendance. For more information, call Michael Samuel at 301-910-4485 or 240-377-8359.
The Historical Society of Charles County will hold its winter meeting at 2 p.m. at the Port Tobacco Courthouse, at 8430 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. The guest speaker will be Don Francisco. Francisco has provided inspiration and courage to people throughout the world through his service as a U.S. Army musician and a member of The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment. This meeting is free. For more information, email Michael Mazzeo at mjmazzeo@gmail.com.
Monday, March 9
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, March 10
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, March 11
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, March 12
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
Friday, March 13
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center is showing the Winter Open Art Exhibit from Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, inside Smallwood State Park. Admission is free when going to the art center. For more information, call 301-743-5159 or email mattawomanart@aol.com.
Instructors Louise Pyles and Merv Roussell will hold hand dance lessons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Richard Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. The cost is $5. For more information, email mroussell3@verizon.net.
American Legion Post 238 Auxiliary will hold a shrimp alfredo dinner with sides salad and dessert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
The Baden Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pitch card party at 7:30 p.m. at 16608 Brandywine Road in Brandywine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $7. Light refreshments will be sold. For more information, call 301-888-1888.
Saturday, March 14
The Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., Eta Omicron Sigma Chapter, is holding its 23rd annual youth symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Thomas Stone High School, at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The symposium, intended for middle and high school aged students, will provide an opportunity to hear from stimulating speakers and participate in open forum discussions with their peers concerning their community. This event is free. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-youth-symposium-registration-91327427795. For more information, email ys@eos1922.org or call 240-416-9665.
Discovery Lane Preschool will hold its fourth annual children’s book fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3081 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. RSVPs are requested. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/discoverybookfair2020.
The Women Veterans Committee of the Charles County Commission for Veteran Affairs is hosting its first “Coffee and Conversations with Your Women Veterans Affairs Commissioners” from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Starbucks, at 6675 Crain Highway in La Plata. Starbucks will provide coffee to the attendees of this free event. For more information, call 240-398-6879.
The Toye Family Reunion Committee will hold a gospel music extravaganza beginning at 2 p.m. at the Indian Head Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head. Featured gospel groups include United Men for Christ, Gospel Inspirations and Southern Maryland Harmonizers. Dinner will be served. Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 at the door. For more information, call 301-807-4399.
Sunday, March 15
The Bel Alton Community Development Corporation will hold its spring Gospel program starting at 3 p.m. at Middleton Hall, at 4045 Renner Road in Waldorf. Doors open at 2 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. Guest performers include Rev. Flowers and Yolanda “Ride Out the Storm,” The Gospel Pearls, Freedom Christian Rap Artist and Zion Wesley Specials. The Mistress of Ceremony is Wanda Woodland. Admission is $18 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information, contact Evelyn Farmer-Brown at 240-416-1972 or Bobby and Gaylord Hogue at 301-751-0155.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold a family field trip from 10 a.m. to noon at the Port Tobacco River Park, at 7685 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. Learn more about the Port Tobacco eagle nest and its citizen-science monitoring program and look for signs of spring along the Wetlands Trail. For more information or to RSVP, email Lynne Wheeler at somdaudubon@yahoo.com.
American Legion Post 238 will serve breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $8. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
The Ladies Auxiliary to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a kids’ bingo for children ages 5 to 12 years old starting at 1 p.m. at the Hughesville Firehouse, at 15245 Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $10; one book per child equals eight regular games. There will be two special games for $1 each. Prizes for regular games are $15 gift cards and for special games are $25 gift cards. There will also be food, raffles and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Monday, March 16
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, March 17
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 will hold a corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Dinners come with potatoes and carrotes, bread and butter, iced tea and coffee. The cost is $12. This dinner is open to the public.
Wednesday, March 18
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, March 19
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Certified instructor Merv Roussell (DCHDC) will hold free hand dance lessons from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and party until 9:30 p.m. every third Thursday at Scott’s II Bar at 7070 Port Tobacco Road in Welcome. For more information, email mroussell3@verizon.net.
The Department of Labor holds walk-in veterans claims assistance for filing service connected disability claims on the first and third Thursday of every month, at 175 Post Office Road in Waldorf. For more information, contact George Hawley at 301-374-1153 or george.hawley@maryland.gov.
Friday, March 20
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center is showing the Winter Open Art Exhibit from Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, inside Smallwood State Park. Admission is free when going to the art center. For more information, call 301-743-5159 or email mattawomanart@aol.com.
Instructors Louise Pyles and Merv Roussell will hold hand dance lessons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Richard Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. The cost is $5. For more information, email mroussell3@verizon.net.
The Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2 at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Vendors and crafters interested in reserving a space should call Janice Hamby at 301-609-5703.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a steak and/or fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15 to $18. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, March 21
Charles County Public Schools will hold its second Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Point High School, at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf. Over 30 local agencies, military branches, potential employers and businesses will be in attendance. Fair attendees should bring a current resume and dress professionally, as some representatives may conduct on-site interviews.
Body of Christ Church’s Women of Faith Ministry will hold Prom Pizazz from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at 12379 Kaine Place in Waldorf. Come shop for free new and gently worn prom dresses and accessories. Registration is required. To register, visit www.prompizazz.com.
Christ Episcopal Church in Chaptico will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Dinner includes corned beef with all the trimmings and homemade desserts. Live Irish folk music. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under. Seating is limited. For reservations or more information, call 301-884-3451 or email office@cckgp.net.
Sunday, March 22
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc. will hold a drive thru chicken dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until sold out at the Hughesville Firehouse, at 15245 Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15 per dinner, and each dinner includes fried chicken, parsley potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll and a small bottle of water.
Monday, March 23
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, March 24
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Wednesday, March 25
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
The Charles County Economic Development Department will hold Workshop 2: Access to Capital, part of its Tools for Business Growth Workshop series from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. This event is free. For more information or to register, visit wwww.meetcharlescounty.com/toolsforbusinessgrowth.
Parents Affected By Addiction will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Waldorf Outpost, at 11690 Doolittle Drive in Waldorf.
Thursday, March 26
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, March 27
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Instructors Louise Pyles and Merv Roussell will hold hand dance lessons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Richard Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. The cost is $5. For more information, email mroussell3@verizon.net.
American Legion Post 238, Sons of the American Legion will host a steamed or fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post’s Facebook page.
Sunday, March 29
Hard Bargain Farm will host its first “Green Wedding Expo” from noon to 4 p.m. at 2001 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. The expo will highlight local vendors who provide eco-friendly products and services, as well as a workshop on how to hold an eco-friendly wedding. The cost is $5 per person in advance or $10 at the door. All proceeds go to benefit the Alice Ferguson Foundation’s agricultural and environmental education programs. To register, visit hbfgreenweddingexpo.eventbrite.com. Online registration ends at noon on March 27. For more information, email specialevents@fergusonfoundation.org or call 301-292-5665.
Monday, March 30
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, March 31
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Wednesday, April 1
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, at 911 Washington Ave. in La Plata. The guest presenter will be licensed wildlife rehabilitator Karen Brace, who will speak about the Virginia opossum, North America’s only native marsupial mammal. Light refreshments and mingling will start at 7 p.m. The public is invited to this free event. For more information, email Tom Seaton at tjsaccokeek@gmail.com.
Thursday, April 2
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at noon the first Thursday of each month at the Indian Head Moose Lodge, at 11 Moose Lodge Way in Indian Head. The guest speaker will be Kelly Allison from Days Ahead In Home Care. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Connie Sanders at 301-934-6881.
The Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Vendors and crafters interested in reserving a space should call Janice Hamby at 301-609-5703 by March 20.
The Department of Labor holds walk-in veterans claims assistance for filing service connected disability claims on the first and third Thursday of every month, at 175 Post Office Road in Waldorf. For more information, contact George Hawley at 301-374-1153 or george.hawley@maryland.gov.
Saturday, April 4
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center will hold a Beginning Scratchboard workshop from noon to 4 p.m. at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, inside Smallwood State Park. The fee is $55 if received by March 20. For more information, visit www.mattawomanart.org or call 301-743-5159.
The Spring Veterans’ Bowling League will hold an interest meeting at 10 a.m. at AMF Waldorf Lanes, at 11920 Acton Lane in Waldorf. The league meets at 10 a.m. Saturdays from April 25 to June 27. Participants do not need to attend every Saturday. For more information, call Rudy Rudorf at 201-861-2301 ext *9.
Saturday, April 11
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold a field trip to Smallwood State Park from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Pavilion 1 parking area, at 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. This is a joint trip with the Audubon Naturalist Society. To RSVP, email Lynne Wheeler at somdaudubon@yahoo.com.
Wednesday, April 15
The Charles County Economic Development Department will hold Workshop 3: Business Owner’s Regulatory Requirements, part of its Tools for Business Growth Workshop series from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. This event is free. For more information or to register, visit wwww.meetcharlescounty.com/toolsforbusinessgrowth.
Thursday, April 16
The Department of Labor holds walk-in veterans claims assistance for filing service connected disability claims on the first and third Thursday of every month, at 175 Post Office Road in Waldorf. For more information, contact George Hawley at 301-374-1153 or george.hawley@maryland.gov.
Saturday, April 18
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center will hold a Painting Flowers with Watercolor workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, inside Smallwood State Park. The fee is $55 if received by April 1. For more information, visit www.mattawomanart.org or call 301-743-5159.
Sunday, April 19
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society, Port Tobacco Conservancy and Conservancy for Charles County will hold a celebration of La Plata being named a Bird City USA and Arbor Day from 1 to 3 p.m. at the La Plata Train Museum, at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. Celebrate the return of La Plata’s Town Bird, the purple martin and learn more about the species.
Saturday, April 25
The Center for Abused Persons will hold the “Steps to End Violence Everywhere 5K” at 10 a.m. at the Indian Head Rail Rail, at 10400 Theodore Green Boulevard in White Plains. The cost is $35 for advance registration and $25 for advance senior registration, or $5 more for on-site registration. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Award presentation is 11 a.m. To register, visit www.active.com.
Thursday, May 7
The Charles County Economic Development Department will hold Workshop 4: Workforce Development, part of its Tools for Business Growth Workshop series from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. This event is free. For more information or to register, visit wwww.meetcharlescounty.com/toolsforbusinessgrowth.
Saturday, May 22
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center will hold a Colored Pencil: Transparent/Reflection Vase on Black Paper workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, inside Smallwood State Park. The fee is $55 if received by May 8. For more information, visit www.mattawomanart.org or call 301-743-5159.
Monday, June 1
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will sponsor the second IAMAW International President’s Capital Classic Golf Tournament, at National Golf Club in Fort Washington. The event will benefit residents of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Entry fees are $150 per person or $600 per foursome and include green and cart fees, a continental breakfast and a post-round lunch, trophy presentation and raffle drawings. Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9. For more information about the tournament or to access online registration, contact Terri Kenealy at tkenealy@iamaw.org or 301-967-4555.
Saturday, June 27
The Southern Maryland Family History Study Group will hold its third annual Southern Maryland Genealogy and history Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot Park, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. The cost is $10 for pre-registration, or $15 to register at the door. For more information, contact fair coordinator Wanda Simmons at cbs6395@concast.net or 301-752-5298.