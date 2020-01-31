Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to Community, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 104, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Dr. Samuel Mudd Museum is in need of volunteer tour guides, gift shop workers and admissions staff for the 2020 season. Training begins March 7. Step into history for a few hours a month. For more information, contact Donna Peterson at 301-452-2158 or drmuddtours@gmail.com.
Friday, Jan. 31
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
VFW Post 8674 will hold a chicken cordon bleu dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
American Legion Riders Post 82 will hold an “all-you-can-eat” spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. The cost is $10 each, and free for children ages 5 and under. This event is open to the public. Proceeds go to support American Legion charity programs. For more information on the programs, visit www.legion.org.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center is showing the local Seven-Up High School Exhibit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the center, at at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, inside Smallwood State Park. Admission is free when going to the art center. For more information, call 301-743-5159 or email mattawomanart@aol.com.
Saturday, Feb. 1
The Alice Ferguson Foundation will hold a bird walk from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hard Bargain Farm, at 2201 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Explore the Alice Ferguson Foundation’s diverse ecosystems and the birds that inhabit the site with Bill Townsend as the guide through wetlands and woodlands. The cost is $5 for non AFF members and free for AFF members. For more information, call 301-292-5665, email specialevents@fergusonfoundation.org or visit birdwalkhbf.eventbrite.com.
4-H Outdoor Discovery Groups meet on the first of every month to learn about the natural world, at various sites, from 9 to 10 a.m. for Clovers (ages 5-7) from 10:30 a.m. to noon for Juniors and Intermediates (ages 8 to 13) and from 1 to 3 p.m. for Seniors (ages 14-18). Open to all current and prospective 4-H members. To register, call 301-934-5404.
Monday, Feb. 3
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Kiwanis Club of Charles County meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Meetings include dinner on your own. Go to www.kiwanisofcc.com or email kiwanisofcc@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Sons of the American Legion Post 82 will hold a “Spirit Day” from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Foster’s Grille, at 6390 Crain Highway in La Plata. A portion of the receipts will go to support veterans when the cashier is told or a flyer is presented.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Arthur Middleton Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1109 Copley Ave. Drive in Waldorf. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
Indian Head Elementary School will hold a toddler playgroup for children ages 18 months to 4 years old from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at 4200 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at noon the first Thursday of each month at the Indian Head Moose Lodge, at 11 Moose Lodge Way in Indian Head. The speaker will be Linda Simms from Edward Jones Investments, discussing family and generation wealth investing. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Connie Sanders at 301-934-6881.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Henry E. Lackey High School will host the U.S. Navy Band Commodores, the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, at 7 p.m. at 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head. This event is free.
Friday, Feb. 7
The Society for the Restoration of Port Tobacco will host local authors giving highlights of their published books over a bowl of chili at 6 p.m. at the Historic Port Tobacco Courthouse, at 8430 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Donations accepted. Books will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Nancy Bowling at 301-481-7542 or nbowling@verizon.net.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center is showing the local Seven-Up High School Exhibit from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the center, at at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, inside Smallwood State Park. Admission is free when going to the art center. This show closes on Sunday. For more information, call 301-743-5159 or email mattawomanart@aol.com.
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Nu Zeta Omega Chapter, in conjunction with the Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities will hold a Heart Health event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southern Maryland Martial Arts, at 3047 Marshall Road in Bryans Road. The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit nzomegapinkgoesred2020.eventbrite.com/. For more information, call Laura Dunk at 240-424-5390.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7461 will meet at 11:30 a.m. at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. All current VFW members wishing to transfer to Post 7461 are welcome. For more information about the meeting or VFW eligibility, call 301-848-3476.
Sunday, Feb. 9
The Humane Society of Charles County will hold a low cost vaccine clinic for dogs and cats from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter, at 71 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. For an appointment, call 301-645-8181.
Monday, Feb. 10
The Baden Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pitch card party at 7:30 p.m. at 16608 Brandywine Road in Brandywine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $7 per player. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 301-888-1888.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Christ Episcopal Church in La Plata will hold its open mic night, “HeartSongs,” from 7 to 9 p.m. at 112 Charles St. in La Plata. Parking is in the back lot. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Performers are asked to register in advance. The church will provide the sound system. To register or for more information, email Rev. Kate Heichler at hateheichler@christchurchlaplata.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society, during its monthly meeting, will have its 2019 scholarship winners present their experiences at National Audubon’s Camp in Hog Island, Maine, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at North Point High School, at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf. Light refreshments and mingling begins at 7 p.m. The public is invited to this free event. For more information, contact Tom Seaton at tjsaccokeek@gmail.com or 301-710-3994.
The Pomonkey High School Alumni Association will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Pomonkey. All alumni and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call Philip Thomas at 301-751-1823.
Thursday, Feb. 13
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
The Charles County Archaeological Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Police Department Community Room, at 101 La Grange Ave. in La Plata. The guest speaker will be Carolin McManus who will speak about several Institute of Maritime History underwater archaeology projects. The meeting is free and visitors are welcome. For more information, email ccasm2010@gmail.com.
Friday, Feb. 14
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Saturday, Feb. 15
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold a “barn owl prowl” night walk starting at 7 p.m. at a farm owned by the Wicomico Valley Foundation of Southern Maryland. The exact meeting location will be given at registration. Bring a reusable mug for hot chocolate. Suggested donation of $5 per person. RSVP to Mike Callahan at raptorsrulemc@gmail.com or 240-765-5192.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Phenomenal Young Women, Inc. will hold its annual open house from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sartik’s Restaurant, at 7670 Hawthorne Road in La Plata. The open house will welcome back current members and invite new young women ages 8 to 18 to join the organization and learn more about the opportunities it provides. RSVPs are requested. To RSVP, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/phenomenal-young-women-open-house-2020-tickets-85403751921?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. For more information, contact Andrea Pope-Matheson at andrea@phenomenalyoungwomen.org or pywmaryland.@gmail.com.
The American Legion Post 238 will continue its series of bluegrass concerts with “Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers” at 2 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. Doors open at noon. tickets are $20 per person. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. Non-perishable food donations for the Helping Hands Food Pantry will also be accepted. For more information, call 301-737-3004 or visit www.americanlegionbluegrass.com.
Monday, Feb. 17
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Thursday, Feb. 20
The 10th Annual Nonprofit Leadership Conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for Business and Industry at the College of Southern Maryland, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. The keynote speaker will be branding coach Maggy Sterner. For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute/conference-information/.
Certified instructor Merv Roussell (DCHDC) will hold free hand dance lessons and party will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. every third Thursday at Scott’s II Bar at 7070 Port Tobacco Road in Welcome. For more information, email mroussell3@verizon.net.
Friday, Feb. 21
The Humane Society of Charles County will hold its Top Dog Dinner and Dance 2020 fundraiser from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. The event features dinner, dessert, drinks, dancing, 50/50 raffles, a silent auction and more. Tickets are $65 each. For more information, call 301-645-8181, email info@humanesocietycc.org or visit humanesocietycc.org/event/top-dog-dinner-dance/.
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will hold a baby back rib dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. The menu includes 1/2 slab of ribs, ranch beans, coleslaw, French fries, rolls, coffee and tea. The cost is $12. Gift certificates are available. For more information, call 301-934-8221 or visit alpost82.org.
The Humane Society of Charles County will hold its annual Top Dog Dinner and Dance featuring the Fabulous Hubcaps from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. There will be dinner, dancing, a silent auction and more. For tickets,, visit www.humanesocietycc.org. For more information, email events@humanesocietycc.org.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Charles County Public Schools will hold its annual winter chess tournament beginning at 9 a.m. at Henry E. Lackey High School, at 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head. The awards ceremony begins at noon. For more information, contact Alicia Briscoe at 301-934-7369 or abriscoe@ccboe.com or Ann Taylor at 301-934-7378 or ataylor@ccboe.com.
The St. Charles Towne Center will host a “Zombies 2” event from 1 to 3 p.m. at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf, on the lower mall level in front of Macy’s. There will be crafts, photo ops, free snacks, giveaways and a free opportunity for attendees to have their face made up as a zombie by special effects makeup artist Jessie D’Angelo. For more information, contact Kimberly Mallory at kimberly.mallory@simon.com or 301-870-6997.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Ivy and Pears of Southern Maryland Charities and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Nu Zeta Omega Chapter present “A Notable Affair: An Afternoon of Arts and Elegance” Black History Month concert from 3 to 5 p.m. at La Plata High School at 6035 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Performers include Meroe Adeeb and Kevin Short. The cost is $25 for general admission and $15 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will go to fund scholarships for students at HBCUs majoring in the arts. For more information, contact Wualanda Thenstead at wualanda.thenstead@gmail.com or 301-751-1734, Jackie Gray at jackiegray05@yahoo.com or 240-216-4803 or Jamela Dimic at jamela.black@gmail.com or 202-809-8486. For tickets, visit anotableaffairartsandelegance.eventbrite.com.
Monday, Feb. 24
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Thursday, Feb. 27
Friday, Feb. 28
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will hold a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. The menu includes two whiting fillets, green beeans, coleslaw, hush puppies fried potatoes, coffee and tea. The cost is $12. Gift certificates available. For more information, call 301-934-8221 or visit alpost82.org.
Saturday, Feb. 29
The Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation will hold its annual gala from 6 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Swan Point Yacht and County Club, at 11550 Swan Point Boulevard in Issue. Proceeds will go to fund improvements for nursing units, imaging and surgical devices. Tickets range from $80 to $175 if purchased by Feb. 5. For more information, visit crmcfoundation.org/gala/.
Monday, March 2
Tuesday, March 3
Kiwanis Club of Charles County meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Meetings include dinner on your own. Go to www.kiwanisofcc.com or email kiwanisofcc@gmail.com.
Wednesday, March 4
Thursday, March 5
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, Indian Head Chapter 126 meets at noon the first Thursday of each month at the Indian Head Moose Lodge, at 11 Moose Lodge Way in Indian Head. The speaker is to be determined. Reservations requested in advance. For reservations or more information, call Connie Sanders at 301-934-6881.
Friday, March 6
Saturday, March 7
4-H Outdoor Discovery Groups meet on the first of every month to learn about the natural world, at various sites, from 9 to 10 a.m. for Clovers (ages 5-7) from 10:30 a.m. to noon for Juniors and Intermediates (ages 8 to 13) and from 1 to 3 p.m. for Seniors (ages 14-18). Open to all current and prospective 4-H members. To register, call 301-934-5404.
Monday, March 9
Tuesday, March 10
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burger King, at 30004 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Wednesday, March 11
Thursday, March 12
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
Friday, March 13
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Monday, March 16
Tuesday, March 17
Wednesday, March 18
Thursday, March 19
Certified instructor Merv Roussell (DCHDC) will hold free hand dance lessons and party will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. every third Thursday at Scott’s II Bar at 7070 Port Tobacco Road in Welcome. For more information, email mroussell3@verizon.net.
Friday, March 20
Saturday, March 21
Charles County Public Schools will hold its second Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Point High School, at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf. Over 30 local agencies, military branches, potential employers and businesses will be in attendance. Fair attendees should bring a current resume and dress professionally, as some representatives may conduct on-site interviews.
Monday, March 23
Tuesday, March 24
Wednesday, March 25
Thursday, March 26
Friday, March 27
Sunday, March 29
Hard Bargain Farm will host its first “Green Wedding Expo” from noon to 4 p.m. at 2001 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. The expo will highlight local vendors who provide eco-friendly products and services, as well as a workshop on how to hold an eco-friendly wedding. The cost is $5 per person in advance or $10 at the door. All proceeds go to benefit the Alice Ferguson Foundation’s agricultural and environmental education programs. To register, visit hbfgreenweddingexpo.eventbrite.com. Online registration ends at noon on March 27. For more information, email specialevents@fergusonfoundation.org or call 301-292-5665.
Monday, March 30
Tuesday, March 31
Saturday, April 25
The Center for Abused Persons will hold the “Steps to End Violence Everywhere 5K” at 10 a.m. at the Indian Head Rail Rail, at 10400 Theodore Green Boulevard in White Plains. The cost is $35 for advance registration and $25 for advance senior registration, or $5 more for on-site registration. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Award presentation is 11 a.m. To register, visit www.active.com.
Saturday, June 27
The Southern Maryland Family History Study Group will hold its third annual Southern Maryland Genealogy and history Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot Park, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. The cost is $10 for pre-registration, or $15 to register at the door. For more information, contact fair coordinator Wanda Simmons at cbs6395@concast.net or 301-752-5298.