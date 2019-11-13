Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to Community, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 104, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Historic Port Tobacco Village is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Monday by appointment, beginning at Stagg Hall, 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
The College of Southern Maryland will hold a dual enrollment parent night from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Center for Business and Industry, Room 113, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Learn about opportunities for high school students to dual enroll in college classes at CSM or receive college credit through its partnership with the school system. This event is free. For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/steps-to-enroll-credit-courses/highschool-student-admissions/dual-enrollment-student-admissions/.
The Pomonkey High School Alumni Association will hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Metropolitan United Methodist Church at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Pomonkey.All alumni and friends are invited. For more information, contact Philip Thomas at 301-751-1823.
Thursday, Nov. 14
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 16003 Crain Highway in Brandywine. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Southern Maryland Brain Injury Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Spring Dell Center, at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Call Jerry at 301-753-6335 or Debbie at 301-932-4920.
Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Family Ties Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at New Hope AME Church, located at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf. Contact Jerald or Kimberly Graham at 443-532-0090 or 301-609-9492, or email pointofchange@hotmail.com.
The College of Southern Maryland will hold its Native American Heritage Celebration from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Campus Center building lobby, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Members of the Piscataway tribe will present cultural dances and Piscataway history. For more information, visit ww.piscatawayindians.com.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a house committee meeting at 6 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The Charles County Archaeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Police Department Community Room, at 101 La Grange Ave. in La Plata. Guest speaker will be Sarah Grady who will discuss mapping a mid-Atlantic African American cemetery and working with the descendants of those interred. The meeting is free to attend and visitors are welcome. For more information, email ccasm2010@gmail.com.
Friday, Nov. 15
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The College of Southern Maryland will perform “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 8 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military with ID and youth high school age and younger. For more information, call 301-934-7828, email boxoffice@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/.
The Henry White Wilmer Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will hold a baby back rib dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. The menu includes 1/2 slab of ribs, ranch beans, coleslaw, fries, rolls, coffee and tea. The cost is $12. Gift certificates are available at the post. The public is welcome. For more information, call 301-934-8221 or visit alpost82.org.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a steak and fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost ranges from $15 to $18. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Amvets Post 13 will hold a meatloaf dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $10.
Santa Claus will arrive at the St. Charles Towne Center for photos from now until Dec 24 at the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. For more information, visit www.simon.com/mall/st-charles-towne-center/news-and-events.
Saturday, Nov. 16
The Life Journeys Writers Guild will meet at 2 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Enjoy networking, reading, critiquing your works, sharing industry information and more. This event is free and open to all. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
According to the Word Church and the Willing Helpers Society will hold a pre-Thanksgiving dinner for community members in need from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Willing Helpers Hall, at 1002 Washington Ave. in La Plata. Entertainment will be provided. For more information, call Mark Wells Jr. at 443-871-7956.
The Charles County Arts Alliance will hold its annual gala from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Old Waldorf School, at 3074 Crain Highway in Waldorf. The theme is “A Southwest Fiesta.” Tickets are $25 in advance through Nov. 13 or $30 at the door. For more information, call the CCAA at 301-392-5900.
The College of Southern Maryland will perform “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 8 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military with ID and youth high school age and younger. For more information, call 301-934-7828, email boxoffice@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/.
Archbishop Neale School will hold its 14th annual 10K and 5K run/walk Turkey Trot beginning at 8:30 a.m. at 104 Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. Packet pick up begins at 7 a.m. The cost is $30 until Nov. 5 and $35 thereafter. For more information or to sign up, visit www.active.com/la-plata-md/running/distance-running-races/ans-14th-annual-turkey-trot-5k-10k-run-walk-2019.
VFW Post 8810 and American Legion Post 293 will hold a Texas Hold-Em Tournament, with $100 buy-in, beginning with a 5:45 p.m. sign up at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-6331.
The Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum will host historian Fred Hatch, who will present a talk on presidential assassin John Wilkes Booth at 1 p.m. in the Exhibit Building, at 3725 Dr. Samuel Mudd road in Waldorf. The event is free, but seating is limited. For more information, visit drmudd.org.
The Hawthorne Greene Community will hold a holiday vendor and crafts show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hawthorne Green Clubhouse, at 234 Williamsburg Circle in La PLata. For more information, call Chris at 240-216-4077.
The Southern Maryland Decorative Painters will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, in the hall behind the church. Doors open at 9 a.m. for setup. The meeting will be followed by a “paint-in” of Chris Thornton’s project, “Joy to the World.” Guests are welcome but should contact the group for supply information if they wish to paint during their visit. For more information, call Garnett Joy at 301-884-2835,, email smdp.learntopaint@gmail.com or visit www.smdpaint.org.
Sunday, Nov. 17
The College of Southern Maryland will perform “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 3 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military with ID and youth high school age and younger. For more information, call 301-934-7828, email boxoffice@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/.
The Audubon Naturalist Society and the Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold a joint trip to look for waterfowl, songbirds, raptors and woodpeckers along the Mattawoman Creek. The trip leaves at 7:45 a.m. from the Henry E. Lackey High School parking lot, at 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head. Bring waterproof shoes or boots and prepare for possible wind and a 1.5 mile walk on an uneven forest trail. To make a reservation, email Lynne Wheeler at somdaudubon@yahoo.com or text 301-751-8097.
Monday, Nov. 18
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The University of Maryland Extension will hold a boxwood pruning workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at St. Ignatius Church, at 8855 Chapel Point Road in Port Tobacco. The rain date is Nov. 20. The event is free, but registration is requested. To register, visit boxwoodworkshop.eventbrite.com or call 301-539-3047.
The Kiwanis Club of Charles County will hold a virtual meeting by phone at 7 p.m. To join the call, or for more information, email kiwanisofcc.com.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a members’ meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
The Greater Accokeek Civic Association will hold its regular membership meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department Activity Center, at 16111 Livingston Road in Accokeek. The guest speaker will be Del. Kris Valderrama (D-Prince George’s) and there will be a report of Prince George’s County Councilman Sydney Harrison’s (D-Dist. 9) tour of Accokeek. There will be a free table and refreshments will be served.
Thursday, Nov. 21
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The College of Southern Maryland will host a FAFSA workshop beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building, Room 110, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Members of the community can receive one-on-one assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the primary application for federal, state and institutional financial aid programs. For more information, call 301-934-7531 or visit www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/laplata/FAFSA-Workshop-11.21.19.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The La PLata Branch Library will host “Thanksgiving from 1621 to the Present” presented by food historian Joyce White at 6 p.m. at 2 Garrett Ave. in La Plata. For more information, call the library at 301-934-9001.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1972, will meet at 12:30 p.m. the Waldorf West Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. the guest speaker will be Charles Smith, account manager for CareFirst Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Following the presentation, there will be a potluck fundraiser luncheon. For more information,, call 301-848-3476.
Friday, Nov. 22
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
The College of Southern Maryland will perform “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 8 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military with ID and youth high school age and younger. For more information, call 301-934-7828, email boxoffice@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/.
Sons of the American Legion Post 238 will hold a steamed or fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Alice Ferguson Foundation will hold a bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. beginning at 2201 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Explore diverse ecosystems and learn about the birst that inhabit the site. The cost is $5; free for foundation members.
LifeStyles of Maryland will hold its 17th annual Walk to End Homelessness in Charles County. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. Registration opens at 7 a.m. For more information, contact Deborah Carrington at 301-609-9900, ext. 212 or dcarrington@lifestylesofmd.org.
The College of Southern Maryland will perform “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 8 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military with ID and youth high school age and younger. For more information, call 301-934-7828, email boxoffice@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/.
Sunday, Nov. 24
The College of Southern Maryland will perform “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” at 3 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, military with ID and youth high school age and younger. For more information, call 301-934-7828, email boxoffice@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/.
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La PLata.To schedule a donation, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redrossblood.org. The post’s number is 301-934-8221.
American Legion Post 238 will serve breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $8. the public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
VFW Post 8810 will host a tailgate with loaded nachos for $6 and/or Mexican street tacos for $5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The Humane Society of Charles County will hold its annual holiday craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thomas Stone High School, at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. There will be over 100 craft tables with beautiful and unique gifts. For more information, email craftfair@humanesocietycc.org.
Monday, Nov. 25
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tueday, Nov. 26
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 293 will hold a members meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Friday, Nov. 29
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Riders Post 82 will hold an “all-you-can-eat” spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. Open to the public. Carry out orders available. Tickets are $10 each; children ages 5 and under eat free. Proceeds go to support American Legion charity programs.
VFW Post 8674 will hold a barbecue rib dinner from 5:30 to 7:30p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold “Winter Owl Prowl at Myrtle Point” from 8 to 9 p.m. at 24050 Patuxent Point in California, Md. The group will meet at the front gate and attempt to attract owls by having them respond to recorded calls. Dress for the weather; rain or high winds will result in cancellation. RSVP to Bob Boxwell at bobboxwell@hotmail.com or 410-610-5124.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Future Next will hold a resume development workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
Monday, Dec. 2
The University of Maryland Extension will present a wreath making workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. at 9501 Crain Highway in Bel Alton. Learn the basics of wreath making with Master Gardeners, who will provide local greens and walk participants through the steps of making beautiful wreaths. The event is open to the public. There is a $20 fee to cover materials for one wreath. To register, visit mgwreathworkshop.eventbrite.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
VFW Post 8810 Auxiliary will hold a member meeting at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 293 ill hold a member meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The Waldorf West Branch Library will host “A Taste of Chocolate” presented by food historian Joyce White at 6 p.m. at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. For more information, call 301-645-1395.
The Southern Maryland Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 1525 Flag Ponds Parkway in Lusby. Light refreshments and mingling start at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Maryland Ornithological Society’s 2020 Breeding Bird Atlas Project coordinator, who will speak about the atlas project. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Tiffany Farrell at somdaudubon@yahoo.com or 201-609-1345.
Charles County Extension Office and Conserve: A Center for Excellence at the Nexus of Sustainable Water Reuse, Food and Health will hold a half-day workshop for farmers and local officials on using recycled water as an alternative water source for agriculture from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the extension office, at 9501 Crain Highway in Bel Alton. The workshop is free and lunch will be provided. Registration is required. To register, visit go.umd.edu/w2C.
Thursday, Dec. 5
American Legion Post 293 will host a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Friday, Dec. 6
American Legion Post 293 will hold a Cornish game hen dinner, with potatoes, vegetable and salad, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. The cost is $10.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Future Next will hold a career pathways workshop for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
William B. Wade Elementary School will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2300 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. Interested vendors should call Maritza Davis at 301-753-1769 or email madavis@ccboe.com.
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold “Breakfast with Santa” and “19 Days ‘Til Christmas” events in the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. “Breakfast with Santa” will run from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and feature a pancake breakfast and family-friendly activities. The “19 Days ‘Til Christmas” party will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature cake pop decorating, crafts, pinatas, a DJ, facepainting and a jingle bell parade. To RSVP, visitbit.ly/SCTCBreakfastWithSanta.
Sunday, Dec. 8
VFW Auxiliary Post 8810 will hold a breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. All-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, gravy, biscuits, bacon, sausage, scrapple, home fries and fruit. The cost is $10.
VFW Post 8810 will hold a tailgate with loaded nachos for $6 and/or bratwurst and fries for $5 at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
The St. Charles Towne Center in partnership with Autism Speaks will hold a special “Caring Santa” visit with Santa Claus for children on the autism spectrum and sensory needs from 8 to 9 a.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf.
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold a “Storytime and Singing with Santa” event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. Santa Claus will sing holiday songs and play the ukulele and there will be crafts, balloon twisting, stories, milk and cookies. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/SCTCStoryandSingingWithSanta.
Monday, Dec. 9
American Legion Post 293 will hold an executive committee meeting at 7 p.m.at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
The Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is sponsoring a fundraiser from 5 p.m. until closing at Ledo’s Pizza, at 9375 Chesapeake St. in La Plata. For more information, call Janet at 240-682-4840.
Thursday, Dec. 12
American Legion Post 293 will hold a steak and cheese sandwich night, with a la carte menu, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southern Maryland will hold an information session for anyone interested in volunteering from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. For more information, email casa@center-for-children.org or call NaQuita Coates at 410-535-3047.
Friday, Dec. 13
VFW Post 8810 will hold a steak dinner, with potato and vegetable selection, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington road in Waldorf. The cost is $15.
The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be open at the Charles County Fairgrounds from 4 to 8 p.m. at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. This family friendly event features the work of local artists and crafters, live Christmas music, Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus and more. Tickets are $3 each, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.charlescountyfair.com.
Saturday, Dec. 14
The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be open at the Charles County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. This family friendly event features the work of local artists and crafters, live Christmas music, Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus and more. Tickets are $3 each, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.charlescountyfair.com.
Sunday, Dec. 15
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold a pet-friendly visit with Santa Claus from 8 to 10 a.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court, at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf.
The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be open at the Charles County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. This family friendly event features the work of local artists and crafters, live Christmas music, Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus and more. Tickets are $3 each, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.charlescountyfair.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
VFW Post 8810 will hold a members meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.