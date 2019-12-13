Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to Community, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 104, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau invites youth ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed to meet with a youth mentor from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to develop goals for work, school and life. Call 301-645-1837 or visit www.ready4life.org.
The Historic Port Tobacco Village is open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and Monday by appointment, beginning at Stagg Hall, 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-392-3418.
The Charles County Department of Health will host an eight-week smoking cessation class at the start of 2020, to provide assistance and support in the process of quitting tobacco products, including vaping. For more information or to preregister, call 301-609-6932.
Friday, Dec. 13
VFW Post 8810 will hold a steak dinner, with potato and vegetable selection, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington road in Waldorf. The cost is $15.
The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be open at the Charles County Fairgrounds from 4 to 8 p.m. at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. This family friendly event features the work of local artists and crafters, live Christmas music, Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus and more. Tickets are $3 each, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.charlescountyfair.com.
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. for women veterans the second Friday of each month at Chick-fil-A, at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 Auxiliary will hold a dinner of baked chicken with sides, salad and dessert from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $1‘2. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 will hold a roast pork loin dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Menu includes roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, warmed spiced apples, rolls and iced tea or coffee. The cost is $12. Open to the public. For more information, call 301-934-8221.
Saturday, Dec. 14
The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be open at the Charles County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. This family friendly event features the work of local artists and crafters, live Christmas music, Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus and more. Tickets are $3 each, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.charlescountyfair.com.
All Saints Episcopal Church will host the 13th annual All Saints Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parish hall at 100 Lower Marlboro road in Sunderland. There will be crafts, homemade gourmet cocoa and Glühwein, music and home baked goods. Bring a red or green mug from previous years to buy beverage refills. The event is rain or shine. Free admission and parking. Proceeds go to benefit the parish and community projects.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform its concert, “Winter Melodies Old and New” at 6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, at 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The performance includes a full dinner with choice of entrée and dessert. Tickets are $40; $35 for seniors, students and members of the military. For tickets, visit chesapeakechoral.com or call 301-642-0594.
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold a gingerbread house decorating contest, while supplies last, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. Top three designs will receive gift cards. For more information, visit simon.com/stcharlestownecenter.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7461 will hold a meeting at 11:30 a.m. at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. For information on the meeting or VFW eligibility, call 301-848-3476.
Wreaths Across America will hold a wreath-laying ceremony to honor veterans at noon at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, at 11301 Crain Highway in Cheltenham. for more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.com.
Sunday, Dec. 15
The St. Charles Towne Center will hold a pet-friendly visit with Santa Claus from 8 to 10 a.m. in the lower level Macy’s Court, at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf.
The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be open at the Charles County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. This family friendly event features the work of local artists and crafters, live Christmas music, Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus and more. Tickets are $3 each, free for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.charlescountyfair.com.
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform its concert, “Winter Melodies Old and New” at 6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, at 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The performance includes a dessert reception. Tickets are $15; $12 for seniors, students and members of the military. For tickets, visit chesapeakechoral.com or call 301-642-0594.
American Legion Post 238 will serve breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. The public is invited. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
The Good Shepherd United Methodist Church Chancel Choir with accompanying orchestra, will present “Breath of Heaven, a Christmas Cantata,” at 7 p.m. at the church, at 305 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. A reception will follow. For more information, call 301-843-6797.
The Waldorf Elks Lodge will hold a children’s Christmas party from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2210 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Santa Claus will be the special guest, and there will be lunch, pictures, crafts, cupcake or cookie decorating, face painting and more. There is no cost for Elks’ members’ children; the cost for adults and the children of non-members is $5 each. For more information or to sign up, call 301-645-2421.
Monday, Dec. 16
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
VFW Post 8810 will hold a members meeting at 7 p.m. at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.
Pomfret Way-of-Life Al-Anon Family Group and Alateen meets 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Joseph Church, at 4950 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. For more information, go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Charles County Public Schools and the College of Southern Maryland will host a scholarship fair from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Business and Industry building of the CSM La Plata campus, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. There will also be parent workshops on college savings plans athletic scholarships and applying for financial aid.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Chick-fil-A, at 3365 Crain Highway in Waldorf. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Kiwanis of Waldorf meets Wednesdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Comfort Suites, at 11765 Business Park Drive in Waldorf. Contact Millie Kriemelmeyer at 301-372-8766 or mkriemelmeyer@me.com.
Thursday, Dec. 19
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 holds bingo on Thursdays at Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Early birds begin 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Call 301-934-8221.
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The National Homeless Persons Interfaith Memorial Service, to remember those who have died homeless locally, will be held starting at 4:30 p.m. at 112 Charles St. in La Plata. The Charles County community is invited to join with local faith organizations and agencies serving men, women and children who are homeless. The event is sponsored by LifeStyles of Maryland and Christ Episcopal Church in La Plata. There will be readings, music and a candlelight procession.
Friday, Dec. 20
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
American Legion Post 238 will hold a steak and/or fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $15 to $18. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
The Harry White Wilmer Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will hold a baby back rib dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. The menu includes 1/2 slab of ribs, ranch beans, coleslaw, fries, rolls, coffee and tea. The cost is $12. Gift certificates are available at the post. The public is welcome. For more information, call 301-934-8221 or visit alpost82.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
The St. Charles Towne Center will host a holiday canvas painting in center court from 1 to 4 p.m. at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf. Artists of all levels can create their own keepsake. The cost is $5 to paint on glass, $10 to paint on canvas. While supplies last.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Metropolitan United Methodist Church will hold “The Sounds of Christmas” at 10 a.m. at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. “The Sounds of Christmas features the church’s Christmas Mass choir, puppet ministry, youth dance ministry and youth violinist. For more information, call 301-375-9088 or visit www.metroumcindianhead.com or visit the church on Facebook.
Monday, Dec. 23
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 26
VConnections assists senior and elderly veterans and families 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. By appointment only. For information, go to www.vconnections.org.
Friday, Dec. 27
Friday Fun Nights for children ages 5 to 17 are held at various community center locations. Each month is a different theme. For a list of dates, times and locations, go to www.charlescountyparks.com.
Friday Nighters Al-Anon Family Group meets at 8:30 p.m. Fridays at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene, at 5105 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. No Alateen meeting. Go to www.marylanddc-alanon.org or call 1-800-425-2666.
Sons of the American Legion Post 238 will hold a steamed or fried shrimp dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. The cost is $12. For more information, call 301-274-3522 or visit the post on Facebook.
Monday, Dec. 30
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau will host youth in need of community service hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Call 301-645-1837.
VConnections holds Veterans Coffee Breaks 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Chick-fil-A, located at 107 Drury Drive in La Plata. For more information, go to www.vconnections.org.
The 2N1 Senior Citizens Club meets every Monday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center, at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. All interested seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
American Legion Post 82 will host a New Year’s Eve party from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. There will be a DJ and Elvis impersonator and hors d’ouerves will be served. The cost is $30 per person. Open to the public. Must be age 21 or older. Tickets may be purchased at the post between 2 and 8 p.m. For more information, call 301-934-8221.
The Knights Ball, a non-alcoholic event, will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville. Dinner will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and music by DJ Mean Gene. Dress to impress. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door until sold out. For more information, Call John and Rose Krznarich at 301-884-5526. For tickets, call Tim Steelman at tcsworkplace@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 2
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 will hold a special new year bingo night with free dinner served from 5 to 7 p.m. at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. The final coverall jackpot game will pay $1,000. For more information, call 301-934-8221.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Maryland will host “Voices of Experience: Living Well with Mental Illness,” from 7:15 to 9 p.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, at 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. Individuals with mental illness and their families will share their personal journeys in this free program. There will also be a VIP reception with presenters, partners and staff prior to the program, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. VIP reception tickets are $50 each. For more information,, contact Danielle at connection@namimd.org or 410-884-8691. To register, visit tinyurl.com/mdvoicesofexperience.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The Life Journeys Writers Guild will meet at 2 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Enjoy networking, reading, critiquing works, sharing industry information and more. The session is free and open to all. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Monday, Jan. 27
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 82 will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6:30 p.m. To schedule a donation, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.