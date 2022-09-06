As Fair President, I have the privilege, honor and pleasure to invite everyone to not only come to the Charles County Fair but to experience participating in it. On behalf of my fellow directors and volunteers of this nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation, we encourage you all to participate as exhibitors this year and hope that the fair catalog will assist you in highlighting your best talents and skills by placing entries in this year’s fair.
During these turbulent times of uncerainty as we live through the world pandemic, we welcome you to come visit with family, friends and neighbors as we jam pack the 4 days of Charles County Fair Week. The fair as many other public places will be increasing our cleaning and sanitizing to ensure that an elevated safe level exists for fair patrons. Both young and old will appreciate and enjoy the festive and social environment with daily entertainment, contests, shows, demonstrations, displays, foods and goods offered by a variety of fair vendors. Come and experience this great Charles County tradition.
The Fair would like to thank all those dedicated fair volunteers and members who have made our Fair possible over the past 98 years. I hope that you may one day come and help with this all-volunteer endeavour. I also thank those volunteering at the fair through other volunteer organizations as well. Organizations like the Agricultural Fair Board, MAAFS/Maryland Association of Agricultural Fairs and Shows, UME/University of Maryland Extension, Farm Bureau, Soil Conservation, 4-H and many MDA departments. Without all of our volunteers, the Fair could not provide the many programs and events to you or our community throughout the year.
To our local Business supporters,, thank you for making this fair better to serve its community whether it was as a fair sponsor,, vendor, advertiser, donator or contributor.
We thank all our first responders and health providers who through this pandemic have continued to be there for us all, THANK YOU!
Remember to like us on Facebook and Twitter. Please join us this September 15-18 where the Charles County Fair as it has done for 98 years provides the best family entertainment. Remember to save time and money by riding the shuttle bus to the Fair, with stops located behind the Courthouse in La Plata.