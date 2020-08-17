The Charles County Public Library is hosting a "Grab-N-Go" free meals program from Aug. 17 to Aug. 28, Mondays through Fridays, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The library is partnering with LifeStyles of Maryland Inc., a nonprofit social services organization, to distribute meals to children under 18 at several sites in Charles County.
Locations where the contactless lunch pickup will be available include the Town Hall in Indian Head, Waldorf West Branch Library and Willing Helpers Hall in La Plata.
Shannon Bland, branch manager for the Waldorf West Library, told Southern Maryland News that parents or children are invited to Waldorf West for contactless lunch pickup at the designated times.
"Let parents know that the libraries are still closed," she said. "It may look a little bit different. ... What we plan on doing at Waldorf West is having a table set up outside where people can just walk up, grab the meal, and go on about their way."
For more information on the program, call 866-293-0623 or email info@lifestylesofmd.org.
MORGAN K. DUNLOP