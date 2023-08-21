Charles County Public Schools students Niya Cox, left, Haili Powell, Kaylee Davis, Shaniyah Hall, Jonathan Haralson and Isaiah DeLeonard won gold medals at the local ACT-SO competition earning them a spot to compete at nationals.
COURTESY OF CHARLES COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Isaiah DeLeonard, left, and Jonathan Haralson, both Charles County Public Schools students, earned medals at the national ACT-SO competition held earlier this summer.
Two Charles County Public Schools students took home medals from the National NAACP ACTO-SO competition held earlier this summer in Boston.
ACT-SO — the NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Culture, Technological and Scientific Olympics — is an achievement program open to high school students of African American descent who are in grades 9 to 12.
Isaiah DeLeonard, a rising junior at La Plata High School, earned a gold medal in the music composition category and a silver in the architecture category. Jonathan Haralson, a rising senior at North Point High School, nabbed the bronze medal in the engineering category.
DeLeonard and Haralson competed in the national competition after earning a top spot at the local contest held this spring hosted by the Charles County branch of the NAACP. Four other Charles students who won gold medals at the local competition also attended and competed at the nationals.
Niya Cox, a rising senior at Westlake High School, competed in the drawing category; Kaylee Davis, a North Point graduate who attends Bowie State University, competed in the classical music instrumental category; Shaniyah Hall, a rising junior at North Point, took part in the photography and poetry performance categories; and Haili Powell, a rising senior at La Plata, competed in the contemporary music vocal performance and written poetry categories. Powell also performed during the national competition’s award ceremony.
Designed to recruit, stimulate and encourage high academic and cultural achievement among Black high school students, ACT-SO is a yearlong program culminating in a national competition held in July in conjunction with the NAACP National Convention.
With more than 30 fields in six categories, there is an ACT-SO competitive area for almost every interest. Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), performing arts, humanities, visual arts, business and culinary arts are the categories with various fields nested in each.
To learn more about ACT-SO, visit the program’s website at naacp.org.