Two Charles County Public Schools students took home medals from the National NAACP ACTO-SO competition held earlier this summer in Boston.

ACT-SO — the NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Culture, Technological and Scientific Olympics — is an achievement program open to high school students of African American descent who are in grades 9 to 12.


  

