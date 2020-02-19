Thompson named to Penn State dean’s list
Brandon P. Thompson of Waldorf was named to the Fall 2019 dean’s list at Penn College in Williamsport, Pa.
Bode named to Shepherd dean’s list
Maxim A. Bode of Nanjemoy was among 928 students who were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Three local students make York dean’s list
Three Southern Maryland students — Alexis Burroughs and Skyler Wells of Waldorf and Sarah Skane of Mechanicsville — were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at York College, Pa.