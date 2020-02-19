Thompson named to Penn State dean’s list

Brandon P. Thompson of Waldorf was named to the Fall 2019 dean’s list at Penn College in Williamsport, Pa.

Bode named to Shepherd dean’s list

Maxim A. Bode of Nanjemoy was among 928 students who were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Three local students make York dean’s list

Three Southern Maryland students — Alexis Burroughs and Skyler Wells of Waldorf and Sarah Skane of Mechanicsville — were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at York College, Pa.