Three local students graduate from William and Mary
Brandon Battle of La Plata received a bachelor or arts degree, Chandler Smith received a bachelor of arts degree and Bianca Boggs received a bachelor of science degree from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., during its recent commencement ceremony.
Newman graduates from Ole Miss
Sarah Catherine Newman of La Plata graduated with a bachelor of science in geological engineering from the University of Mississippi during the university’s commencement ceremony held May 11.
Towers named to MAC academic honor roll
Bryan Towers of Hughesville was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s winter/spring academic honor roll. Towers is a graduate of St. Mary’s Ryken High School and a member of the Lebanon Valley college baseball team. He is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in accounting in Annville, Penn.
Harris selected for study abroad experience
Kennedy Harris of Indian Head is one of 16 King’s College students and two faculty members who will participate in an intensive, two-week study abroad experience through Belgum and the Netherlands. Harris is a rising sophomore student majoring in political science at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Penn.
Waldorf student receives spring term honors
Rachel Smithley of Waldorf was among over 250 Concordia University, Nebraska students to receive honors for the spring 2019 semester.
Huynh named to Georgia State president’s list
Khanh Huynh of Waldorf was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga.
Waldorf student named to Georgia State dean’s list
Morgan Gravely of Waldorf was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga.
Two local students inducted into Phi Eta Sigma
Two Frostburg State University students from Charles County were inducted into Phi Eta Sigma, a national honor society for first-year students. Inducted into the honor society were Charnese Bishop of Waldorf and Aaron Morphew of Bel Alton.
Yuventi named to dean’s list
Crystal Yuventi of Dumfries, Va. was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Penn.