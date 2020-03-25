College news

Local students named to Frostburg University dean’s list

Several local students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Frostburg State University. Those students include:

Accokeek

Ana Sines, 4.0 GPA

Mary Walters

Bel Alton

Aaron Morphew, 4.0 GPA

Brandywine

Danielle Bosley, 4.0 GPA

Dontez Brown

Jermaine Smith

Bryans Road

Victoria Michael

Charlotte Hall

Kody Baker

Mia Hirshman

Ryan Miller

Nathaniel Owens, 4.0 GPA

Hughesville

Anna Reese

David Rozanski

Indian Head

Demetric Cameron

La Plata

Austin Brown

Jennifer Dieterle

Hannah Michael, 4.0 GPA

Seth Morrison

O’Tionne Willis

Mechanicsville

Francis Bowles, 4.0 GPA

Alexander Donley

Kayla Malaspina

Kevin McDanal

David Morton

Kaelie Pelczar

Randolph Putnam

Nanjemoy

Gabrielle Sandy, 4.0 GPA

Port Tobacco

Steven McAfee

Waldorf

Lydia Bowman

Symone Coates

Alexander Corbin

Skye Corbin

Kyla Ferguson, 4.0 GPA

Andrew Geier

Georgia Glaze

Madison Hutson

Paige Koerbel

Sabrina Martin, 4.0 GPA

Jamari Morgan

Terell Murphy

Paula Navarro, 4.0 GPA

White Plains

Ingrid Braun, 4.0 GPA

Dervonn Holton

Lind makes Mercer dean’s list

Hannah Lind of La Plata was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Mercer University in Macon, Ga. Lind is a junior in Mercer’s College of Health Professions.

