College news

Local students named to Frostburg University dean’s list
Several local students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Frostburg State University. Those students include:
Accokeek
Ana Sines, 4.0 GPA
Mary Walters
Bel Alton
Aaron Morphew, 4.0 GPA
Brandywine
Danielle Bosley, 4.0 GPA
Dontez Brown
Jermaine Smith
Bryans Road
Victoria Michael
Charlotte Hall
Kody Baker
Mia Hirshman
Ryan Miller
Nathaniel Owens, 4.0 GPA
Hughesville
Anna Reese
David Rozanski
Indian Head
Demetric Cameron
La Plata
Austin Brown
Jennifer Dieterle
Hannah Michael, 4.0 GPA
Seth Morrison
O’Tionne Willis
Mechanicsville
Francis Bowles, 4.0 GPA
Alexander Donley
Kayla Malaspina
Kevin McDanal
David Morton
Kaelie Pelczar
Randolph Putnam
Nanjemoy
Gabrielle Sandy, 4.0 GPA
Port Tobacco
Steven McAfee
Waldorf
Lydia Bowman
Symone Coates
Alexander Corbin
Skye Corbin
Kyla Ferguson, 4.0 GPA
Andrew Geier
Georgia Glaze
Madison Hutson
Paige Koerbel
Sabrina Martin, 4.0 GPA
Jamari Morgan
Terell Murphy
Paula Navarro, 4.0 GPA
White Plains
Ingrid Braun, 4.0 GPA
Dervonn Holton
Lind makes Mercer dean’s list
Hannah Lind of La Plata was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Mercer University in Macon, Ga. Lind is a junior in Mercer’s College of Health Professions.