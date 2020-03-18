Avila in Model European Union
Jessia Avila of Waldorf, a student at McDaniel College in Westminster took part in the Mid-Atlantic European Union Simulation in Washington D.C., Nov. 21-23.
The McDaniel students represented Belgium in the simulation, and Avila served as prime minister. For more information about the Mid-Atlantic European Union Simulation, visit eusimulation.org.
Heider named to dean’s list
Andrew Heider of Mechanicsville was one of 334 students named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa. Heider is majoring in accounting and financial economics.
Two named to Pensacola dean’s list
Josh Crocker of Charlotte Hall and Esther Reithmeyer of La Plata were both named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College in Florida.
Two named to Cedarville dean’s list
Kari Nupson of La PLata and Rachel Nesmith of Waldorf were both named to the fall 2019 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Ohio.