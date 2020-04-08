College news

Three local students receive Alabama honors
Philip Albert Marini of Indian Head was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Mackenzie N. Higdon of La Plata and Kaylee Elizabeth Kirkland of White Plains were named to the university’s dean’s list.
Four students receive Georgia State honors
Aryeh Davis of Waldorf, Morgan Gravely of Waldorf and Isabella Mayle of Charlotte Hall were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta. William Runyon of Waldorf was named to the president’s list.
Gannon earns dean’s list
Marissa Gannon, a first year student at Hollins University in Roanoke, Va., was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list. Gannon is a graduate of North Point High School. She is the daughter of Marcy and Patrick Gannon of Waldorf.
Smith earns faculty honors
Kyle Smith of Waldorf earned faculty honors for fall 2019 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Bessette named to Saint Francis dean’s list
Micaela Bessette, a health science OT major from Mechanicsville, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa.
Frostburg holds graduation
Eight local students were among 325 students who received degrees from Frostburg State University during commencement ceremonies in December. Those students are as follows:
• Ingrid Braun of White Plains, bachelor of science degree in wildlife and fisheries
• Shawn Cook of Waldorf, bachelor of science degree in liberal studies
• Kabiyru Griggs of Waldorf, bachelor of science degree in mass communications
• Isaiah King of Accokeek, bachelor of science degree in law and society
• Allayna King of Waldorf, bachelor of science degree in business administration
• Steven McAfee of Port Tobacco, bachelor of science degree in English
• Ryan Miller of Charlotte Hall, bachelor of science degree in engineering
• Chandler Parker of Waldorf, bachelor of science degree in secure computing and information assurance