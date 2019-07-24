Local students named to St. Vincent dean’s list
Four local students were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list for Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Penn. Those students are:
William Cook of Charlotte Hall, junior, communication.
Nicholas Bohn of Newburg, junior, mathematics/engineering.
Moira Sullivan of Waldorf, junior, anthropology.
Erik White of Waldorf, senior, biology.
Local students earn master’s degrees from McDaniel
Seven Charles County students earned master’s degrees from McDaniel College in Westminster, which held its 149th commencement ceremony on May 25. Among the 250 students awarded master’s degrees were:
Heather Sue Beaton of La Plata, master’s degree in school librarianship.
Mary Lynn Bowling of Newburg, master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
Kristen Abigail Brown of Waldorf, master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
Melissa Louise Carpenter of Bryantown, master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
Patrice Danielle Davenport of White Plains, master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
Nicholas Josephus Gardiner of Waldorf, master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
Amanda Christine Rourke of La Plata, master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.
Ramirez named to Coastal Carolina president’s list
Spencer C. Ramirez of La Plata, an intelligence and national security studies major, was named to the spring 2019 semester president’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.
Waldorf student named to Slippery Rock dean’s list
Emily Staudmyer of Waldorf was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.
Two local students receive undergrad degrees from McDaniel
Brenndan Foley Jacko of La Plata graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and Qwentin A. Dobbs of Waldorf graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in communication from McDaniel College in Westminster, which held its undergraduate commencement ceremony May 25.
Waldorf student earns master’s degree from Harding
Mercedes Kamara of Waldorf received a master of science degree in education from Harding University of Searcy, Ark., during its May 11 commencement exercises.
Smith makes William and Mary dean’s list
Chandler Smith of Port Tobacco was recently named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va.
Two local students graduate from St. Francis
Laura Johnson of Waldorf graduated with a bachelor of science degree in health science and Cydney Smith of Port Tobacco graduated with a doctor of physical therapy degree from Saint Francis University in Loretto, Penn.
Nine local students make dean’s list at Mt. St. Mary’s
Nine local students made the spring 2019 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg. Those students are: Karen Anderson of Port Tobacco, Shanda Braxton of Hughesville, James Connelly of Mechanicsville, Jade’ Curtis of Mechanicsville, Rachel Delbo of Mechanicsville, Charles Heinze of Charlotte Hall, Lindsay Heinze of Charlotte Hall, Mishana Matthews of Waldorf and Caroline Weirich of Swan Point.