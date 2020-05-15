College news

Arnold awarded Dorsey Scholarship
McDaniel College in Westminster has awarded Haley Arnold of Newburg a full-tuition Dorsey Scholarship. Arnold is a senior at Maurice J. McDonough High School.
The highest academic honor at McDaniel, students selected for the Dorsey Scholars Program receive full tuition, room and board for all four years at McDaniel.
Arnold is a student leader who is the founder and president of her school’s mental health group. She also volunteers by assisting children with special needs. She is a violinist and has played softball for her high school team.
Gibbs named to dean’s list
Carina Gibbs of Port Tobacco has been named to the winter 2020 dean’s list at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y.
Towers recognized as student-athlete
Bryan Towers of Hughesville is one of more than 130 student-athletes who competed for the Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pa., during the shortened spring 2020 season. Towers, a graduate of Saint Marys Ryken High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in accounting at The Valley.
Towers was a member of the baseball team. LVC got off to one of its best starts in program history before the season was cut short. The Dutchmen went 10-2 overall, including nine consecutive victories: seven in Florida and a pair of wins in South Carolina. The Dutchmen’s spring-break trip was highlighted by Michael Leri, who recorded five home runs in a week, en route to a National Division III Hitter of the Week honor.
Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members
Two local students attending the University of Maryland, Baltimore Campuses, Dean Greene of Accokeek and Olawunmi Saliu of Brandywine,were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Smith inducted into Phi Beta Kappa chapter
Zachary R. Smith of La Plata was one of 19 St. Mary’s College of Maryland students inducted into Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland. The virtual ceremony took place via Zoom in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Eighteen seniors and one junior were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honor society. The society’s founding dates to 1776. The Zeta Chapter at St. Mary’s College was approved in 1997, after a rigorous three-year review by the national organization.
Welch named Morehead-Cain Scholarship recipient
Symone Elise Welch, the daughter of Cher Ball of Waldorf, has been named a recipient of the Morehead-Cain Scholarship by the Morehead-Cain Foundation. The scholarship covers all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at the University of Morth Carolina-Chapel Hill as well as enrichment programs each summer. Welch is a senior at St. Timothy’s School in Stevenson and plans to study biology in college.
Local students graduate from Salisbury
Seven Charles County students recently graduated from Salisbury University. They were among the 741 students who received 636 bachelor’s degrees, 100 master’s degrees and five doctoral degrees during a ceremony held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.
Indian Head area residents include Nyameye Annor, with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies and Markiera Saunders, with a bachelor of arts in communication arts.
La Plata area residents include Nicholas Perna, with a bachelor of science in computer science and Nijel Taylor, with a bachelor of arts in communication arts.
Other area residents include Shonie Marten of Port Tobacco with a master of social work, John Coburn of Waldorf with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies and Zakiy Powell of White Plains with a bachelor of science in nursing.