College news

Moss takes part in Disney College program
Robert Moss of Hughesville, a student at Albright College in Reading, Pa., has been selected to take part in the Disney College program in Orlando, Fla., for the spring 2020 senester. Moss also received an Ashley Adams Study Abroad Memorial Scholarship from the Albright Department of World Languages and Cultures. Moss is majoring in child and family studies.
Howl named to Citadel’s president’s list
Cadet William Howl of Waldorf was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., and awarded gold star recognition for academic achievement by The Citadel.
Cusic named to JMU president’s list
Matthew Cusic of Mechanicsville was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.
La Plata student is semifinalist for Fulbright
Eva Fialkowski of La Plata, an English as a second language major at Salisbury University, is a semifinalist for a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship in India.
Local students make RIT dean’s list
Five local students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. Those students and their programs of study are:
• Bobga Tete of Brandywine, computer aided drafting program.
• Jaden Crutchfield of Waldorf, civil engineering technology program
• Kristy Stine of La Plata, civil engineering technology program.
• Alyssa Biega of La Plata, business technology program.
• Fath Benton of Port Tobacco, business administration-accounting program.
White Plains student named to Wyoming honor roll
Evan M. Patterson of White Plains was named to the fall 2019 dean’s honor roll at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo.
Montgomery attends Sankofa Conference
Cori Montgomery of Indian Head, a student at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., attended the Sankofa Conference held at Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pa. The conference featured lessons about imposter syndrome, how to explore the impact of trauma as a college student, and learning about people’s true colors and how to address situations when you can and cannot.
The Sankofa Conference was the 25th annual conference sponsored by the Multicultural Office at Bloomsburg University and was part of the university’s Black History Month lecture series. Yusef Salaam, one of the Central Park Five, was the featured speaker at the conference.
A senior marketing major with a minor in international business, Montgomery is the daughter of Sherwin and Fariece Douglas. She is a peer advisor for the college’s Study Abroad Office.
Poletis named to Bethany dean’s list
Elizabeth Poletis of La Plata was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bethany College in Bethany, W.Va.
Dacar accepted to Culver-Stockton
Miko Dacar of White Plains, a senior at Maurice J. McDonough High School, has been accepted to Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo. Dacar has also been awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, This $10,000 a year scholarship is awarded based on academic credentials and is renewable, provided the student remains in good academic standing.