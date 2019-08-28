Students named to Frostburg dean’s list
Several students from Charles County and neighboring areas were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Frostburg State University. Those students include:
• Rodney Boulware of Waldorf.
• Ingrid Braun of White Plains.
• Terrell Brown of Accokeek.
• Alexander Corbin of Waldorf.
• Skye Corbin of Waldorf.
• Samantha Donaldson of White Plains.
• Douglas Goodell of Waldorf.
• Xavier Green of La Plata.
• Alexis Hancher of Waldorf, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
• Dervonn Holton of White Plains.
• Aaron Jackson of Bryans Road.
• Tyson Jones of Waldorf.
• Nicholas Lee of La Plata.
• Nathan Lindner of Mechanicsville.
• Sabrina Martin of Waldorf, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA.
• Ryan Miller of Charlotte Hall.
• Jamari Morgan of Waldorf.
• Aaron Morphew of Bel Alton, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA.
• Mohamed Munu of Accokeek.
• Paula Navarro of Waldorf.
• Nathaniel Owens of Charlotte Hall, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA.
• Jazmine Perry of White Plains.
• David Rozanski of Hughesville.
• Gabrielle Sandy of Nanjemoy, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA.
• Desirae Shepard of Waldorf.
• Ana Sines of Accokeek, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA.
• Mary Walters of Accokeek, with the distinction of a 4.0 gGPA.
• Jamel West of White Plains.
• DeAntae White of Waldorf, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA.
• Hannah Windsor of Mechanicsville.
Moss named to Albright SGA
Hughesville resident Robert Moss has been named recording secretary to the Student Government Association at Albright College in Reading, Pa., for the 2019-2020 year. Moss is majoring in mathematics and education.
Smith named to Champlain dean’s list
John Smith of Waldorf was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt. Smith is a cybersecurity major.
La Plata student graduates from RIT
Klahr Clark of La Plata graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in N.Y. in May 2019 with a bachelor of science degree in human-centered computing.
Four local student earn masters degrees from Frostburg
Four area students earned masters degrees during the 154 commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May. They are:
• Mariana Capati of Waldorf, master of business administration degree in management.
• JaNea Hailey of Accokeek, master of arts degree in secondary teaching.
• Khadijah Hendrix of Indian Head, master of education degree in general education.
• Nicholas Maloy of Waldorf, master of arts degree in secondary teaching.
Several local students receive degrees from Frostburg
Several local students received undergraduate degrees during the 154th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May. Those students are:
• Rodney Boulware of Waldorf, bachelor of science degree in law and society.
• Kevin Brooks of Waldorf bachelor of science degree in business administration.
• Austin Burch of Mechanicsville, bachelor of science degree in engineering.
• Sarah Burian of Waldorf, bachelor of science degree in mass communication.
• Phillip Davis of Accokeek, bachelor of science degree in mass communication.
• Ashanti Eadie of Brandywine, bachelor of science degree in business administration.
• Ryan Esmond of Waldorf, bachelor of science degree in business administration.
• Christian Healey of Waldorf, bachelor of science degree in engineering.
• Nicholas Lee of La Plata, bachelor of science degree in psychology.
• Nathan Lindner of Mechanicsville, bachelor of science degree in information technology.
• Mohamed Munu of Accokeek, bachelor of science degree in exercise and sport science.
• Jordan Owens of Waldorf, bachelor of science degree in athletic training.
• Amber Peterson of Indian Head, bachelor of fine arts degree in art and design.
• Krystal Simonds of Waldorf, bachelor of Science degree in exercise and sport science.
• Ashley Smith of Welcome, bachelor of science degree in early childhood/elementary education.
• Phillip Wilson of Accokeek, bachelor of science degree in law and society and philosophy.
Brown named to athletics honor roll
JaKayla Brown of La Plata was named to the inaugural Hofstra athletic director scholars academic honor roll at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. for the spring 2019 semester.
Tomason named to president’s list
Aaron Tomason of Patuxent River was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Kennesaw State University in Ga.
Waldorf man named to dean’s list
James Wash of Waldorf was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tenn.
Two local students make Albright dean’s list
Alayna McCarty of Mechanicsville and Trent Tyer of Waldorf were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Albright College in Reading, Pa. McCarty is a graduate of Chopticon High School and is studying English and secondary education. Tyer is a graduate of North Point High School and is studying computer science.
Crooks graduates University of Utah
Kirk Crooks of Harriman, Utah graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City with a bachelor of science in international studies on May 2.
Winford named Dorsey Scholar
Xavier Winford of White Plains, a graduate of Maurice J. McDonough High School, was named a Dorsey Scholar at McDaniel College in Westminster. A Dorsey Scholarship, the highest academic honor at McDaniel, includes full tuition, room and board for four years. Dorsey Scholars must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average and live on campus, and are invited to enroll in McDaniel’s Honor Program.
Spalding graduates from Marymount
Rachel Lee Spalding of Hughesville graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the Malek School of Health Professions at Marymount University in Arlington, Va., during its May 19 commencement exercises.
Garcia graduates from Park
White Plains resident Fabian G. Garcia graduated cum laude from Park University, Holloman Air Force Base Campus, in Alamadordo, N.M., on July 27 with a bachelor of science degree in management/human resources.
Waldorf student graduates from Missouri University of Science and Tech
Erik Matthew Hankins of Waldorf graduated with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology during its May commencement ceremonies.
Waldorf student graduates from Fort Hays
Jackelin Vanesa Gonne of Waldorf graduated from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan., with a bachelor degree in general studies-education.