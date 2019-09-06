Waldorf student named to honor list
Erik Hankins of Waldorf, an electrical engineering major, was named to the Spring 2019 honor list at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rollo, Mo.
Local students named to dean’s list
Samantha Knies of Marbury and Emily Stringer of Waldorf were named to the 2018-19 dean’s list of distinction at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Hall to attend Wilkes University
Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., welcomed John Hall of Mechanicsville into its Class of 2023 as a corporate finance major.
Prebble named to Limestone honor roll
Darren Prebble of Pomfret was named to the spring 2019 honor roll list at Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C.
Local students receive Frostburg scholarships
Frostburg State University has announced that several local students have received scholarships for study at the university. Those students are as follows:
• Justin Alston of Brandywine received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Zach Armstrong of La Plata received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Corryn Baker of Mechanicsville received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Destyni Bolin of Brandywine received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Danielle Bosley of Brandywine received the Talent in the Arts Scholarship IV.
• Francis Bowles of Mechanicsville received the Associate Degree Scholars Award and Talent in the Arts Scholarship III.
• Lydia Bowman of Waldorf received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Ingrid Braun of White Plains received the Founders Scholarship.
• Austin Brown of La Plata received the FSU Distinction Scholarship.
• Dontez Brown of Brandywine,received the Old Main Scholarship.
• Toni Cabbell of Waldorf received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Skye Corbin of Waldorf received the FSU Distinction Scholarship.
• Jennifer Dieterle of La Plata received the FSU Excellence Scholarship.
• Samantha Donaldson of White Plains received the Talent in the Arts Scholarship IV.
• Alexander Donley of Mechanicsville received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Patrick Estevez of White Plains received the FSU Excellence Scholarship.
• Kyla Ferguson of Waldorf received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Sierra Fowler of Hughesville received the Academic Leadership Scholarship and FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Andrew Geier of Waldorf received the Talent in the Arts Scholarship III.
• Taylor Good of Indian Head received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Xavier Green of La Plata received the Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship. Green is a graduate of Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head. Green’s parents are Larreic Green and Saundra Green.
• Calaysia Hamilton of Waldorf received the Talent in the Arts Scholarship IV.
• Alexandra Hill of La Plata received the Talent in the Arts Scholarship IV.
• Mia Hirshman of Charlotte Hall received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Kayla Malaspina of Mechanicsville received the FSU Excellence Scholarship.
• Kevin McDanal of Mechanicsville received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Hannah Michael of La Plata received the FSU Excellence Scholarship.
• Victoria Michael of Bryans Road received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Aaron Morphew of Bel Alton received the FSU Excellence Scholarship.
• Seth Morrison of La Plata received the Academic Leadership Scholarship.
• David Morton of Mechanicsville received the FSU Excellence Scholarship.
• Chloe Park of La Plata received the FSU Excellence Scholarship.
• Nicholas Partonen of Waldorf received the Associate Degree Scholars Award.
• Randolph Putnam of Mechanicsville received the FSU Distinction Scholarship.
• Serena Robinson of White Plains received the FSU Honor Scholarship and Talent in the Arts Scholarship IV.
• David Rozanski of Hughesville received the Associate Degree Scholars Award.
• Desirae Shepard,of Waldorf received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• MacKenzie Shughart of Waldorf received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Ana Sines of Accokeek received the Stephanie Ann Roper Memorial Endowed Scholarship, Associate Degree Scholars Award and Talent in the Arts Scholarship IV. Sines is a graduate of Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf. Sines’ parents are Lyle Sines and Maureen Johnson.
• Marc Skinger of Nanjemoy received the Old Main Scholarship.
• Joshua Sokol of Waldorf received the Academic Leadership Scholarship and FSU Excellence Scholarship.
• Nicholas Steury of Hughesville received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
• Mary Walters of Accokeek received the Associate Degree Scholars Award.