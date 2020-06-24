College news

Johnson earns Ph.D. in chemical biology
Dr. Darren C. Johnson of Waldorf received his Ph.D. in chemical biology from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City on May 28. Johnson is a 2011 graduate of North Point High School in Waldorf. Johnson has published numerous articles while at Weill Cornell, and his most recent research is being used by Bioxcel Therapeutics of Connecticut in the fight against leukemia. He is the son of Christopher and Denise Johnson of Waldorf.
Thompson graduates University of Scranton
Nyssa A. Thompson of Waldorf was among the more than 875 candidates whose bachelor’s degrees were conferred at The University of Scranton’s virtual undergraduate celebration ceremony on May 31.
Degrees were conferred to graduates in a group who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2019, as well as January and May of 2020.
A formal commencement ceremony, at which graduates will be individually recognized, will take place on Oct. 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre.
Thompson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience and philosophy from the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pa.
Bowie named to Lycoming dean’s list
Matthew Bowie, 20, of Waldorf, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pa., for superior scholarship. Bowie is majoring in criminal justice, with a minor in legal studies.
Waldorf student recognized with McDaniel award
Jessia Avila of Waldorf is one of 27 students at McDaniel College in Westminster who earned an undergraduate award. Juniors, sophomores and freshmen were recognized with awards for academic achievement and leadership. Avila received The Jane M. Prichard Memorial Award. The Jane M. Prichard Memorial Award was established in 1988 in memory of Jane M. Prichard, class of 1980. It is awarded annually to a female undergraduate student who not only demonstrates a high level of academic achievement, but also participates in activities and programs which promote the college.