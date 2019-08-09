Van Wie graduates from Cazenovia College
Nathaniel Van Wie of Mechanicsville graduated with a bachelor of professional studies in management: accounting degree from Cazenovia College in New York.
La Plata student earns computer science degree
Jonathan King of La Plata earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Waldorf students named to president’s list
Sherry Chen of Waldorf and Madison C. Stanley of Waldorf, both biological sciences majors, were named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina.
O’Donnell named to Clemson dean’s list
Caitie Brigitta O’Donnell of La Plata, an electrical engineering major, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina.
Shingleton graduates from Catholic University
Catherine Shingleton of La Plata graduated cum laude from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. with a bachelor degree in biomedical engineering.
La Plata woman named to JMU president’s list
La Plata resident Elizabeth Ashlee Roberts has been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. Roberts is majoring in justice studies.
Whitney earns degree from Albright College
Julia Ann Whitney of La Plata, a graduate of Maurice J. McDonough High School, earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology: criminology from Albright College in Reading, Penn.
Cusic named to JMU dean’s list
Matthew Ralph Cusic of Mechanicsville was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. Cusic is majoring in communications sciences and disorders.
Bessette named to St. Francis dean’s list
Micaela Bessette of Mechanicsville, a health science (OT) major, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at St. Francis University in Loretto, Penn.
Tubbs graduates from Union College
Biology major Sapphire Tubbs of Brandywine recently earned a bachelor of science degree upon graduating from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y.
Norman graduates from University of Iowa
Joseph Norman of Mechanicsville graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa with a doctorate in music.
Two La Plata students graduate from James Madison University
Two La Plata students were among the approximately 3,700 who graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. during its May 2019 commencement exercises. Jack Brockmann of La Plata graduated with a bachelor of arts in international affairs. Connor Ray of La Plata graduated with a bachelor of science in public policy and administration.
La Plata student named to Hofstra dean’s list
JaKayla Brown of La Plata was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.
Local students named to McDaniel dean’s list
Several students were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at McDaniel College in Westminster. Those students include:
• Brenndan Jacko of La Plata, high honors.
• Katie Holland of Charlotte Hall, honors.
• Angelina Gill of Mechanicsville, honors.
• Lillian Peters of Waldorf, highest honors.
• Catherina Arter of Waldorf, honors.
• Jessia Avila of Waldorf, highest honors.
Egner graduates from NGU
Brad Egner of Waldorf graduated with a bachelor of arts in criminal justice and legal studies from North Greenville University in Tigerville, S.C. during commencement ceremonies held May 4.
Local students named to dean’s list
Mary Dinneen of La Plata, Patrick Fitzsimmons of La Plata and Samuel McCarthy of Hughesville were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Delaware in Newark.
Five local students graduate from Alabama
Five local students graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa during spring commencement held May 3-5. Among the 5,716 degree recipients were:
• Natalie Hamilton Baggott of La Plata, bachelor of arts in communication and information sciences.
• Jada Scharnae Jackson of Waldorf, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration.
• Brayden Elizabeth Kelley of La Plata, bachelor of arts.
• Xavier Alexander McCoy of Accokeek, bachelor of arts.
• John Paul Zaorski of Mechanicsville, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration.
Dunster graduates from Bellevue University
Nathan Dunster of Waldorf graduated from Bellevue University in Nebraska with a bachelor of science in business.
Burr named to Ashland dean’s list
Sarah Burr of Mechanicsville was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Ashland University in Ohio. Burr, a 2017 graduate of Chopticon High School, is majoring in intervention specialist.
Local students make UA dean’s, president’s lists
Six local students were among over 11,000 students to earn spring 2019 dean’s list and president’s list honors at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Among the students named to the honors lists were:
• Xavier McCoy of Accokeek, president’s list.
• Philip Marini of Indian Head, dean’s list.
• Emily Adams of La Plata, dean’s list.
• Natalie Baggott of La Plata, dean’s list.
• Brayden Kelley of La Plata, dean’s list.
• Caridad Guy of Mechanicsville, president’s list.
Smith earns faculty honors at Georgia Institute of Technology
Kyle Smith of Waldorf earned faculty honors for the spring 2019 semester at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Ga.
Ray named to Dayton dean’s list
Sean Ray of La Plata was named to the 2019 dean’s list at the University of Dayton in Ohio.
Love graduates magna cum laude from Midwestern
Terrence Lamont Love of Waldorf graduated magna cum laude from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas in May with a bachelor of science degree in respiratory care.
White Plains students graduate from Park
Two local students were among the 617 students to earn a degree from Park University of Parkville, Mo., which held its commencement ceremony May 11. Frantz Sharly Dorvilme of White Plains earned a master of business administration degree in international business. Chloe Izrielle Ullah of White Plains graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in management/healthcare.
Local students make Hood dean’s list
Three Charles County students were named to the dean’s list at Hood College in Frederick for the 2018-2019 school year. Chelsey Adedoyin of Waldorf and Jazmine Valentine of Waldorf were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list. Tiana Dukes of White Plains was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list.
Dunn named to DeSales dean’s list
Alicia M. Dunn of La Plata was named to the spring dean’s list at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa.
Elizabeth Roberts of La Plata has been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. Roberts is majoring in justice studies. Matthew Cusic of Mechanicsville was named to the dean’s list at James Madison. Cusic is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.