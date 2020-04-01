College news

Weaver named to Anderson dean’s list
DeAndre Weaver of Waldorf was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Anderson University in South Carolina.
Patterson graduates from New Haven
Kenedy Patterson of Waldorf received a bachelor of science degree in forensic science with a concentration in chemistry track from the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven in Connecticut during its December commencement.
Testerman named to dean’s list
Tara Testerman of Mechanicsville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, Ky.
Swift named to Delaware dean’s list
Christopher Swift of Waldorf has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Delaware in Newark.
Two students named to Hofstra dean’s list
JaKayla Brown of La Plata and Akshay Dham of Waldorf were both named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.
Burr named to Ashland dean’s list
Sarah Burr of Mechanicsville, a 2017 graduate of Chippewa High School, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Ashland University in Ohio.
Miles named to Newberry dean’s list
Cameron Miles of Mechanicsville has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list for Newberry College, South Carolina.