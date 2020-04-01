College news

Weaver named to Anderson dean’s list

DeAndre Weaver of Waldorf was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Anderson University in South Carolina.

Patterson graduates from New Haven

Kenedy Patterson of Waldorf received a bachelor of science degree in forensic science with a concentration in chemistry track from the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven in Connecticut during its December commencement.

Testerman named to dean’s list

Tara Testerman of Mechanicsville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, Ky.

Swift named to Delaware dean’s list

Christopher Swift of Waldorf has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Delaware in Newark.

Two students named to Hofstra dean’s list

JaKayla Brown of La Plata and Akshay Dham of Waldorf were both named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

Burr named to Ashland dean’s list

Sarah Burr of Mechanicsville, a 2017 graduate of Chippewa High School, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Ashland University in Ohio.

Miles named to Newberry dean’s list

Cameron Miles of Mechanicsville has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list for Newberry College, South Carolina.

Latest Special Section

Newsletters