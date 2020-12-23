The following is a list of events occurring at the College of Southern Maryland through the month of January:
• A free virtual college trades information session will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 6. Students are invited to learn about various trades and see what the college has to offer in construction trades core skills, electrical, HVAC and more as well as hear from industry professionals about apprenticeship and employment opportunities. Registration is required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/trades-information-session.html.
• A virtual cloud computing information session will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. High school students and their parents are invited to learn about the opportunity to dual enroll in a class that may lead to an industry certification for an entry-level position for cloud computing. Registration os required. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/student-life/Cloud-Computing-Info-Session.
• Transfer Thursdays will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7; Thursday, Jan. 14; Thursday, Jan. 21 and Thursday, Jan. 28. Representatives from two different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. Free, but registration is required. Go to csmd.edu/transferthursdays.
• A free virtual enrollment information session will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. Prospective students can learn and ask questions about flexible learning classrooms and the college’s curriculum. www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/2021-01-12_infosession.
• A free virtual grant proposal writing workshop will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Jan 15. Kerri Thompson Frank of Leonardtown Grants LLC will discuss how to search for grants, develop a schedule, write a proposal and how to report on the grant. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Registration required. Go to www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute/training/Grant-Proposal-Writing.
• The college and its campuses will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The college will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 19. Online services will be available. Go to http://my.CSMD.edu and www.csmd.edu.
• CSM will hold its virtual winter graduation commencement exercises 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, on Facebook Live. Go to https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/academic-calendar/2021-winter-commencement.
• The Spring 2021 semester will begin at all campuses Tuesday, Jan. 19. Go to www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/credit/academic-calendar/.