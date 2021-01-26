College of Southern Maryland recently celebrated the launch of the college’s “Connections” literary magazine in December. “I want to thank you for your contributions,” said CSM Languages and Literature professor Neal Dwyer, the host of the virtual event. “It actually seems to me to be a little bit of light and love at a time when we are so isolated; and a lot of times – not doing so well. Given everything we have been going through – again, there is a ray of light of love.” Photographer Mona Weber, who is a CSM associate to bachelor’s degree coordinator, said the “Rain on Me” photo, above, is “so symbolic of so many things that we are going through. It showed how things just kind of burst into your little world — for example, in that particular cloud’s world, and then how everything around it still shined.”“Connections” is a literary journal published twice a year that features poems, stories, artwork and photography of Southern Maryland and material from visiting writers. Readings take place twice a year. The magazine is available at www.csmd.edu/Assets/For-the-community/connections/ECL_Connections_Inside_Fa20_lowRes-2.pdf or to hear from the contributors or to watch the virtual event go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddl8cTvBXvA&feature=youtu.be.
