Current and future College of Southern Maryland students will learn how to transfer their credits to more than 60 colleges and universities at the state-wide Fall Virtual Transfer Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 11-14.
Maryland, out-of-state, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the mid-Atlantic region are planning to participate in the event, which is organized by the Maryland Association of Community Colleges.
All sessions will take place in breakout rooms on Zoom.
The Fall Virtual Transfer Fair, although specifically designed for current community college students, may also benefit regional high school students interested in the transfer process.
College representatives will be available each day. Participants will also learn the application and transfer process, find out more about the admissions process and how to transfer credits earned, scholarships and financial aid, discover the different types of financial aid, need-based and merit-based scholarships, the importance of completing a FAFSA and majors and Career Connections.
Students can also take part in a conversation about the academic options and experiences, including honors and learning communities, learn about campus life and student involvement as well as about living on campus, student life (fraternities, sororities, professional organizations and community-based programs), and finding the right college.
Registration is not required, but students will need the latest Zoom update to participate.