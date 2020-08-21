The Office of Maryland Sen. Arthur Ellis (D), who represents Charles County’s 28th Legislative District, recently announced that more than 120 local students recently received funds as part of the 2020-21 Senatorial Scholarship.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made things especially tough this year for students and their families. My office could not turn a blind eye when it came to helping constituents in need of our assistance, especially those in pursuit of higher education,” Ellis said in a news release. “There is no better key to success than education. The Senatorial Scholarship is renewable for four years so I am hopeful that these award funds will motivate students to reach their full potential. Congratulations and best of luck to all of this year’s recipients.”
Henry E. Lackey High School: Faith Dobry (College of Southern Maryland), Mya N. Johnson (University of Maryland Eastern Shore), Katelyn Welch (CSM)
Bishop McNamara High School: Adriana Imes, Waldorf (Towson)
La Plata High School: Jordan E. Homan (University of Maryland College Park), Alexis Johnson (CSM), Makayla Kret (UMCP), Kristof Lile (Rochester Institute of Technology), Brandon Luton (University of Maryland Baltimore County), Taylun Sanders (Bowie State), Sierra Sanderson (Frostburg State), Maria Schroeck (Slippery Rock), Margaret Stine (Mount St. Mary's) Arden Waldow (CSM), Lauren Ware (UMBC)
Maurice J. McDonough High School: Jake Burgess (UMCP), Michael Horace (UMCP), Morgan E. Krauel (CSM), Demetrius Salley Jr. (Stevenson), Jaydon West (Salisbury), Alana Zimmerman (UMCP)
North Point High School: Chandler Bell (Morgan State), Aliah Brown (UMCP), Dorian Cheney (Goucher), Deborah Dwomoh (UMCP), Taylor Edwards (UMCP), Tania Frederick-Allen (UMES), Jaryn Griggs (CSM), Amanda Ihama (UMCP), Kristof Lile (Rochester Institute of Technology), Trinity Mays (Towson), MaryAnne Onianwah (UMCP), Gavin Phillips (UMBC), Mekayle Powell (Morgan State), Devin E. Proctor (CSM), Caitlyn M. Ulmer (University of the Sciences in Philadelphia for Pharmacology and Toxicology)
St. Charles High School: McKenzie Curtis (Goucher), Abiola O. Ojo (Towson), Jaida Jernigan (UMCP), Alaina Portluck (CSM), Caleb Quick (Bowie State), Valine Uzoukwu (UMCP), Shane Wood (Morgan State)
Thomas Stone High School: Adebola Akinwale (Johns Hopkins), Kiyah Hall (Bowie State), Liliana Sachsel (Salisbury)
Westlake High School: Jordan Bellamy (UMCP), Mya Cantillano (UMCP), Xavier Collier (Towson), Jenelle M. Fields (Hood College), Kathleen Martinez (UMBC), Jayda Smith (Mount St. Mary's)
First-Year College Students: Amy Chen (UMCP), Nidra Hayes (CSM), Nicholas Jordan (McDaniel), Jamie Kost, St. Mary’s Ryken (Salisbury), Lauryn Lewis (UMCP), Jariah Russell, Southern Maryland Christian Academy (CSM), Lawrence Sapp (Cincinnati), Carmelo Torres, The Field School (Towson), Tatiana Williams, Grace Christian Academy (Towson)
Returning undergraduates: MyKaila Alexander (Morgan State), Anastasia Allen (Washington Adventist), Malcolm I. Anderson (UMCP), Haniah Barnes (Bowie State), Brenee Butler (UMCP), Kativa Butler (Coppin State), Jordan Carter (Bowie State), August Clayton (Towson), Dominique Collins-Johnson (Maryland Global Campus), Joel Deloatch (CSM), Echo Downs (Stevenson), Eric Dwomoh (Towson), Imani Ford (Capitol Technology), Monique Ford (Stevenson), Hannah Gates (Stevenson), NaShay Green (CSM), Adara Griggs (Stevenson), Avani Hall (Capitol Technology), Miranda Higdon (Towson), Josephine Hunter (Stevenson),
Alanna Imes (UMCP), Nicholas Jordan (McDaniel), Tieler King (Towson), Amaiya McNeil (Morgan State), Nathaniel Milam II (CSM), Quenlyn Moore (CSM), Jamari Morgan (Frostburg), Seth A. Morrison (Frostburg), Erica Newman (Towson), Jenna Purdy (Towson), Joseph Sanchez (UMCP), Damian Shaw (UMCP), Kaitlyn Sheckells (CSM), Kiarre Sherman (Towson), Rigel Kaye L. Siaotong (UMCP), Timothy Staudmyer (Salisbury), James Tabourne (UMCP), Kylie Wade (Salisbury), Rachelle Wakefield (UMCP), Jarred Walker (UMCP), Deja Williams (Towson), Tiffany Young (Towson)
Graduate students: Kristinee Tate (Loyola of Maryland)