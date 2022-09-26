The Charles County Juneteenth Committee recently announced its inaugural Juneteenth Scholarship awardees with four $1,000 scholarships.

The recipients are 2022 North Point High School graduates Olukemi Harris (University of Maryland Baltimore County), Jasmin Riley (Duke University) and Zaria Smith (Stevenson University), and 2022 Bishop McNamara High School graduate Tariq Thom, who is attending Morgan State University.