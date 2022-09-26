The Charles County Juneteenth Committee recently announced its inaugural Juneteenth Scholarship awardees with four $1,000 scholarships.
The recipients are 2022 North Point High School graduates Olukemi Harris (University of Maryland Baltimore County), Jasmin Riley (Duke University) and Zaria Smith (Stevenson University), and 2022 Bishop McNamara High School graduate Tariq Thom, who is attending Morgan State University.
The announcement follows the committee’s Third annual
community-wide Juneteenth Celebration that was held June 18, at the Shops of
Waldorf Center in Waldorf, where it was announced that the committee would open its scholarship application to college-bound students who are residents of Charles County.
“The Charles County Juneteenth Committee exists to commemorate our ancestors, and bring awareness to our community,” said Abena Affum McAllister, one of Maryland’s 2022 Forty Leading Women Under 40 and also a member of the Charles County Juneteenth Committee, in a news release. “While we are grateful to witness the growth of the celebration and awareness of the Juneteenth holiday, our work isn’t done until everyone in our community
knows the significance of Juneteenth to the African-American community.”
As part of the application process, students had to write a short essay in response to the prompt, “What are the history books not teaching us? How does misinformation, or omission of information, harm the future?”
“There is power in youth voice,” said Angelica Jackson, a member of the Charles County Juneteenth Committee and the Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix International Incorporated, a local education services nonprofit that designs K-12 education programs for Charles County youth.
The Charles County Juneteenth Committee is a planning collaborative across several local
organizations aiming to commemorate and bring awareness to the Juneteenth holiday.