Graduations
Korey Downs of Mechanicsville (Management, Coastal Carolina University)
Andrew Harold Georgiou of Leonardtown, MD (Bachelor of Science in computer science, York College of Pennsylvania)
President’s list
Erin Kennedy of Leonardtown (Clemson University)
Dean’s list
Joshua Ajanaku of St. Inigoes (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Nicholas Ashenfelter of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Isaac Baker of California (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Harrison Bauman of Mechanicsville (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Madeline Bergling of Mechanicsvlle (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Erika Berry of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Katelyn Boothe of Valley Lee (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Jacob Breslauer of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Haley Bullis of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Kathryn Burcham of Mechanicsville (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Emma Carroll of St. Inigoes (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Leeanna Cassidy of Mechanicsville (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Patricia Cheseldine of Hollywood (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Kara Cianflone of Hollywood (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Nadia Cianfrani of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Sadie Clark of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Carolyn Colina of St. Inigoes (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Brianna Corbin of Mechanicsvlle (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Casey Cruz of Great Mills (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Benito D’Angelo of Mechanicsville (University of Minnesota Twin Cities)
Adrianna Danvers of Mechanicsvlle (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Kayleigh Davis of Mechanicsvlle (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Christine Desalvo of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Kylie Duncan of Tall Timbers (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Monica Eller of Mechanicsville (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Jordan Embrey of Lusby (Minnesota State Mankato)
Brianna Englert of Mechanicsvlle (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Christina Estacion of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Marissa Fields of Clements (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Hailey Findley of Piney Point (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Riley Foster of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Jordan Franz of Hollywood (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Marissa Gannon of Waldorf (Hollins University)
Ethan Gray of Hollywood (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Blaine Greene of California (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Kara Hall of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Nicole Halleck of Hollywood (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Kiley Haney of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Bryce Harden of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Emma Huckabee of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Courtney Jenkins of Mechanicsvlle (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Jazmine Kellmel of Hollywood (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Briana King of Mechanicsvlle (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Amy-Jo Kooy of California (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Haley Kraus of Callaway (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Catherine Krissoff of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Lucius Latham of Charlotte Hall (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Ryan Lacey of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Kelsea Lallande of Dameron (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Katelin Lawrence of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Brenna Litynski of Hollywood (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
McKenna Litynski of Hollywood (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Ny Luong of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Leila McCloskey of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Samuel McCombs of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Hayley McKulka of California (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Catherine McGee of Hollywood (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Laik Meadows of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Brittany Miranda of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Brian Morgan of Tall Timbers (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Allyson Myers of Great Mills (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Gabrielle Oler of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Annette Orr of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Ryan Palmieri of Great Mills (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Brenton Parker of California (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Jacob Parsons of California (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Evan Patterson of White Plains (University of Wyoming)
Eleanor Pratt of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Kimberly Price of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Stephen Rey of California (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Lauryn Ridley of Hollywood (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
James Ripple of Mechanicsvlle (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Aaron Roberts of Tall Timbers (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Madison Robinson of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Brett Rothman of Great Mills (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Claire Ruble of California (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Carter Russell of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Willow Sanderlin of Great Mills (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Tyler Simone Sesker of Upper Marlboro (Hollins University)
Temma Schlesinger of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Jonathan Shin of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Colleen Smith of Tall Timbers (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Rachel Steelman of Mechanicsville (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Tyler Taitano of Hollywood (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Jim Alistair Toledo of Lexington Park (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Dina Amber Jean Tuggle of Mechanicsville (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)
Asha-Ashanti Turner of Waldorf (Hollins University)
Leah Voithoffer of Leonardtown (St. Mary’s College of Maryland)