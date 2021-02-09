Graduations
Lora Jarboe of Mechanicsville (Bachelor of Applied Studies, University College)
President’s list
Kaitlin Fischer of Lexington Park (University of Alabama)
Alexis Lindsey of Lexington Park (Tallahassee Community College)
Ally Puckett of Lexington Park (University of Alabama)
Anna Stevenson of Tall Timbers (University of Alabama)
Dean’s list
Joseph Crawford of California (Georgia Tech)
Ashley Collins of Prince Frederick (Quinnipiac University)
Jason Ferris of Leonardtown (Susquehanna University)
Brent Goodrich of Leonardtown (Wake Forest University)
Margaret Holmes of Lexington Park ((University of Alabama)
Virginia Krasznay of Mechanicsville (Frostburg State University)
Bethany Laird of Hollywood (Cedarville University)
Marguerite Landmann of Mechanicsville (University of Alabama)
Diamond Lewis of Chesapeake Beach (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Taylor Longworth of Great Mills (Frostburg State University)
Gavin Lusby of Prince Frederick (University of Utah)
Kayla Malaspina of Mechanicsville (Frostburg State University)
Jared Mammano of Waldorf (Shepherd University)
Jayden Marable of Hollywood (University of Alabama)
Carrina Martinez of Waldorf (Bridgewater College)
Shannon Maughan of Lusby (Lock Haven University)
Brooke Miller of Dunkirk (Slippery Rock University)
Lauren Miller of Lexington Park (University of New Hampshire)
Morgan Miller of Dunkirk (Slippery Rock University)
Lauren Murphy of Chesapeake Beach (Slippery Rock University)
Sydney Monk of Charlotte Hall (Geneva College)
Victoria Moran of Leonardtown (University of New Hampshire)
Grace Morris of Huntingtown (Coastal Carolina University)
Caley Neville of Lexington Park (Frostburg State University)
Allison O'Brien of Owings (Bridgewater College)
Ben Ogle Jr. of Owings (Bridgewater College)
Nathaniel Owens of Charlotte Hall (Frostburg State University)
Tanesha Parran of Lusby (Shenandoah University)
Christina Payton of Waldorf (Valdosta State University)
Kaelie Pelczar of Mechanicsville (Frostburg State University)
Rezny Pilkerton of Leonardtown (University of Alabama)
Chad Michael Podsednik of Hollywood (University of Alabama)
Kayla Purcell of Drayden (Shenandoah University)
Randolph Putnam of Mechanicsville (Frostburg State University)
Derrick Redden of St. Leonard (Clarion University of Pennsylvania)
Benjamin Rhine of Lexington Park (Gettysburg College)
Alexis Rinker of Prince Frederick (Gettysburg College)
Dakota Roberts of Lexington Park (Roger Williams University)
Maddie Roberts of Saint Inigoes (Hudson Valley Community College)
Ashley Robinson of Waldorf (College of William & Mary)
Mason Robrecht of Mechanicsville (Coastal Carolina University)
Justin Ross of Dunkirk (Coastal Carolina University)
Alyssa Rothman of Great Mills (Shenandoah University)
Jacob Russell of Hollywood (Frostburg State University)
Sierra Saunders of Leonardtown (Frostburg State University)
Maria Schroeck of Waldorf (Slippery Rock University)
Samantha Schwalbe of Great Mills (University of Delaware)
Tatumn Scott of Owings (Anderson University)
Catherine Schultz of Leonardtown (Muskingum University)
Caroline Schwartzenburg of Lexington Park (Geneva College)
Jessica Shoemaker of Huntingtown (Coastal Carolina University)
Emma Simpson of Lexington Park (York College)
Sarah Skane of Mechanicsvlle (York College)
Amy Smith of Mechanicsville (Westminster College)
Jayda Smith of Waldorf (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Caroline Stansbury of Dunkirk (Shenandoah University)
Briona Stauffer of Avenue (Frostburg State University)
Margaret Stine of La Plata (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Joshua Stokes of Huntingtown (Slippery Rock University)
Olivia Taylor of Leonardtown (Lasell University)
Hannah Timmons of Hollywood (Cedarville University)
Taylor Tolson of Dunkirk (Coastal Carolina University)
Spencer Wall of Leonardtown (Coastal Carolina University)
Clay Wargo of Huntingtown (Coastal Carolina University)
Hunter Wathen of California (Frostburg State University)
Haley Wheeler of Hollywood (Coastal Carolina University)
Kylee Wickline of Callaway (York College)
Margaret Widman of Chesapeake Beach (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Damien Williams of Charlotte Hall (Saint Anselme College)
Mackenzie Windsor of Dameron (University of Delaware)
Brendan Woodworth of Leonardtown (College of William & Mary)