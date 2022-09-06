Matthew Lohn said his son, Nathan, has always achieved what he’s wanted to achieve, and that was plain to see when Nathan accepted his degree from Southern New Hampshire University in a ceremony Aug. 31 at the College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata campus.

The framed bachelor's degree in American history was earned as part of a transfer agreement between the two institutions and was the culmination of a long, 10-year journey for the 36-year-old that began at CSM, took a detour into Iraq, and veered back into Maryland.

