Bugging out

I knew this day was coming. b b v
For as long as I’ve known we’d be welcoming a son, I’ve had visions of mud pies and pockets full of rocks on laundry day. Because I’m so skittish outdoors, I imagined it was my destiny to have a trailblazer and all-around mess-maker. And a bug lover, too.
Children often buck our expectations, however. Between my daughter and son, Hadley is easily more comfortable with dirt. She’s known to run her fingers through gravel and lord over groupings of daddy long-legs on the porch. By contrast, Ollie hates having messy hands and is more prone to tidy up (although that’s still not saying much, to be honest). He does love rocks, particularly organizing them, but they’re not particularly dirty.
In my endless attempts not to pass my insecurities along to my children, I try to act neutral when it comes to all the things that freak me out. It’s a long list. Spiders are definitely up there. Then you have your snakes. Wasps. Ground bees.
On some level, even if you’re the hardy sort, those probably make sense. Snakes can bite. Wasps will sting. But my nonsense doesn’t end there. I famously made a fool of myself in a butterfly exhibit as one fluttered gently over to my shoulder. Spencer and I were newly dating, and he could have taken off right then. I may or may not have shrieked. He still teases me when a butterfly gets too close.
For the most part, my kids don’t seem too bothered by insects. I recently got a call that Ollie had been stung by a rogue bee on the playground, and I panicked thinking our deeply-feeling 4-year-old was going to be inconsolable. The last time he got a splinter, we might as well have canceled our weekend plans. Kid was a mess.
He surprised me, though. Oliver recounted his battle story at pick-up, showing us the bandage on his hand, and we gave him a pain reliever before bed. I was braced for a 2 a.m. meltdown over the pain, but it never came. In fact, I don’t know that he mentioned it again until retelling the story a week or two later.
When it comes to acting normal in front of my children, my crowning achievement came when my husband was recently on travel. A lemonade-colored moth had been camped out near our front door for days — a giant thing, seeming to peer through a window at our comings and goings. It eventually flew inside through the tiniest crack in the door, and the horrible buzzing noise as it tried to free itself was enough to set my nerves on fire.
I knew immediately what had happened, but tried to act normal as my kids cautiously continued to nibble at their chicken nuggets. “What is that?” Ollie kept asking, and I shrugged. Nothing to worry about. Everything is fine. Fine, fine, fine.
They eventually figured out that a freakishly large moth was in our kitchen, of course, and I had to breathe deeply. This thing was big enough to contribute to the mortgage. I knew I wouldn’t be able to catch it — and at just over five feet tall, it wasn’t like I could reach it where it buzzed above a high kitchen window.
Vacuum arm to the rescue. Of course, after I managed to capture the moth, the kids were concerned for a different reason.
“Are you taking it outside to go back to his family?” Ollie asked seriously.
“Mommy, it sleep?” Hadley echoed, wide-eyed.
Whew, boy.
Mr. Moth was “relocated.” Crisis averted. And I think I held it together long enough to convince my children that the threat was minor — a primary goal at this point in my parenting.
On Halloween, Ollie came home with a treat bag containing a variety of toy bugs. These are realistic enough that, if I’d stumbled upon them on a bathroom floor, I’d have to return with a hammer. My own spidey-senses began to tingle just looking at them.
And in the moment I knew would eventually arrive since I started washing those tiny blue clothes, Oliver loves these play spiders. He thought they were hilarious. Even more delightful? The fact that his mother, getting a glimpse of these things in an unguarded moment, began to holler.
In general, I try to keep myself together. This wasn’t one of those moments, particularly when my brother-in-law got involved. Reaching over to give me a “hug,” Eric slipped a rubbery spider on my shoulder. I shouldn’t have been surprised, really, but I screamed even louder.
Ollie has discovered “sneaky tricks,” and his mischievous side was being honed even before discovering my insect issues. Now, I fear, the pranks will be relentless. As I type, I have no idea where the spiders even are.
. . . I have a feeling I’m about to find out.
