Calmer days

“There’s less screaming around here.”
I made the casual observation to my husband on a weeknight. It was true. It happened slowly — so slowly, I suppose, that we didn’t notice . . . until I realized our house is quieter these days.
Oliver is four and a half; Hadley is two and a half. My friend Ruby has a daughter a year ahead of my own, and she told me the “half” was where the difference really came in. Haddie does seem to be hitting her stride. So does Ollie.
With her language explosion, Hadley is far less frustrated and more easily entertained. She’s interacting with her brother — with mostly positive results. Now that Ollie has his glasses and can actually see, we’re seeing something, too: less outbursts. It’s only been a week, but the Johnson household really does feel calmer.
Our home is still filled with giggles, of course, and the sound of toys being dumped from bins. I wouldn’t want it any other way. Hadley has discovered comedy — including how delightful it is to have an appreciative audience. Like many children, she favors the physical variety. We’ve had many conversations about saying “excuse me,” but burping is still hilarious. She and Oliver were having quite the battle at dinner before I had to squash that on Tuesday.
Hadley recently found an umbrella stroller I was going to pass along to a friend. Like a cat, she enjoys squeezing herself into small spaces. “If I fit, I sit” is definitely her life motto. For months, we’d find her wedged into a doll’s stroller — a tiny plastic contraption meant for toys. The plastic groaned as all 25 pounds of Haddie insisted on pushing that thing as far as it could go. It never broke, I’ll give it that.
Hadley was thrilled to have an actual, human child-sized stroller at her disposal. I knew immediately we weren’t getting rid of it any time soon. Hopping right in, I will say it was nice to walk around the neighborhood on Sunday; we had a death in the family, and I needed to move and breathe and think. She was content to ride on the mile-long stint. At Hadley’s insistence, the stroller was then parked right in the living room . . . after her brother took her on a madcap adventure through the rustling leaves.
I sat on the lip of the porch, watching my kids laughing and playing together. It wasn’t so long ago that we were all sleep-deprived and desperate for distraction inside the house. Hadley, still not too steady on her feet, refused to be put down; she would scream until you slung her on a hip. I couldn’t go to the bathroom alone. Couldn’t make dinner alone. Couldn’t move around the house without irritating someone who insisted I sit with them on the floor or be nearby to pass over LEGO bricks.
That was a few months ago. The summer. When did my children become so independent? Even writing this column, a task typically reserved for after bedtime, can now be done in the mornings as they watch “Peppa Pig” and dunk pancakes in syrup before school. They don’t bug me to see my “’puter” or demand to slap the keys.
Everything ebbs and flows. I know this will not be the only calm period, nor will it necessarily last for long. But it does come as a major relief to my senses and spirit to not feel like every day at home is a hurricane.
We’ll take the win. And I’ll still take more coffee.
Twitter: @rightmeg