Candy trial run

Could anything delight kids more than the words “Halloween trial run” — costumes and all?
Almost a year after receiving a gift to visit Great Wolf Lodge, an extremely family-friendly resort complete with indoor water park, my husband and I packed up the kids for a quick trip last weekend. My mother- and father-in-law were able to join us, too, and we had a great few days together in Williamsburg.
Great. Fun. Utterly exhausting. You know: the full experience.
I have to admit that the trip went much better than I expected. Four-year-old Oliver does not always adjust well to new surroundings, and everything always comes down to sleep.
With the infant stage behind us, Spencer and I are spoiled by having returned to mostly uninterrupted sleep. Either Hadley or Ollie (sometimes both) still hollers out around 1 a.m. many nights, but the kids are much easier to settle back down — and we are, too. As a new mom, the softest whimper would set my heart’s rhythm to “herd of buffalo stampeding” . . . especially bad with Oliver, but still an issue when Hadley arrived. I would lay next to them for hours, monitoring their breathing. Waiting. Vigilant, really, and anxious.
At the lodge, those sleepless nights came drifting back when our son politely declined to sleep in his bunk bed. I shouldn’t have been surprised, I guess, but it was disappointing. We’d been talking about the bunk beds — or “bonk” beds, per Ollie — for weeks, and he was so excited to climb the ladder and get his spot all settled with his special blankets, animals, etc.
That was all fine and well during daylight hours, but darkness was a different matter. Ollie wound up climbing in bed with me, effectively booting Spencer to the pull-out couch, and I spent our first vacation night getting kicked in the ribs constantly by a thrashing preschooler. Sleep was elusive. So was coffee.
We’re fortunate that little sister carries out none of those sleepy shenanigans. When it was time for bed, Hadley trotted over to the bottom bunk and hopped right in. It helped that she absolutely loved the water park and went down one of the waterslides approximately 718 times that afternoon. And she doesn’t really walk anywhere — she runs, or even jumps. There is something to be said for just totally tiring these kids out.
During the lodge’s “Howl-O-Ween” celebrations in October (yes, the marketing got to me), a nightly trick-or-treat trail is organized across multiple floors with families invited to join in costume. These folks do not play around. I watched with amusement as grown men and women sported the trademark wolf ears and other costumes — many quite elaborate — on Thursday evening. I didn’t quite get the hype, but I’m not one to sneer at people enjoying some harmless fun. We all have our thing.
And, you know, by the following night? Yours truly may or may not have been wearing wolf ears, too. Hadley was concerned that I didn’t have a costume. Boom! Problem solved. It really was fun.
Spence, Lance, Alex and I schlepped the kids in their pumpkin and “PAW Patrol” outfits up and down many sets of stairs, stopping in the decorated crannies of the hotel to accept sweets from “wolf pack” crew members. The lodge was not stingy with the goods, friends. I actually considered cutting the trail off part way, but I knew Ollie would somehow figure out that we’d short-changed them. Kids can smell your deceit, and inherently know when they’ve missed out on candy.
Instead, we settled back in the main lobby to paw (ha!) through the spoils of their Halloween trial run. The traditional candy bartering post has not yet been established; Hadley is too young to fully understand when her brother is taking advantage of her naivete, sticking her with fruit chews while swiping her chocolate. Not on my watch.
That will come in time. Oliver, Hadley and cousin Autumn all made out like bandits this week. And even after taking out the mandatory tired parent tax of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Twizzlers, we have enough sweets in this house to keep several dental practices afloat.
Whew. Better grab some broccoli.
