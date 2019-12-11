Digital evolution

I used to be tech savvy.
There was a time — a not-so-distant time, really — that I felt like the digital expert in our family. I taught myself how to code websites in middle school by looking at the source material of other pages, and rarely met a device I couldn’t figure out. My parents looked to me to boot up our boxy desktop computer and, later, our cell phones. I built websites for my dad. I built blogs for myself.
But I’ve lost my edge.
I knew I was in trouble when I recently brought home two kids’ tablets. I’m pretty wedded to Apple and know my way around an iPhone/iPad; I didn’t know what to do with another brand. I got the thing charging, but using it wasn’t intuitive. Instead of seeing that as a fun challenge, I was instantly irritated. I put it aside for my husband to inspect. I’ve since turned all tablet-related issues over to him . . . completely. Like: black-hole mental block, ask your father, no steering around it.
Hmm.
At my sister’s over the weekend, I was faced with my next predicament: working the downstairs TV. Our friend group has doubled in size with the arrival of our children — a number it was hard to contemplate until we were all together in Katie and Eric’s basement. Kids. Many kids.
I knew from past experience that Eric used a gaming system to somehow connect to Netflix and stream movies from there, but I’d never actually watched it happen in real time. The kids played for quite a while, building towers out of found objects and playing hide-and-seek, but eventually the scene turned pretty rowdy — as it only can with 10-plus kids 10 and under.
“Let’s watch a movie!” I hollered, stopping a game of dodgeball with a tree ornament in mid-throw. They dutifully swarmed the couches and chairs with anticipation.
The adults upstairs were talking, eating, laughing. I was alone with these adorable, assessing children, watching me with curious eyes as I opened the console cabinet. No one could hear me scream.
I knew I was in trouble when I saw not a TV remote, but a game controller. After getting both systems powered up, the screen sprang to life. The kids were all rapt now. I ignored their shouts as they tried operating the television like a touchscreen, pushing buttons with no results. I didn’t know what I was doing, and they knew it. They always know.
The oldest of the group, Phoebe, came over to help. She’s about 10 with two younger siblings, and seemed very in touch with others’ feelings. She smelled the fear on me and volunteered her services. I willingly passed over the controller.
“Well, this is different,” Phoebe began diplomatically.
After several attempts at steering over to the Netflix button, Phoebe couldn’t figure out how to get a movie started, either. I was relieved that I wasn’t missing something obvious, but also still worried about losing my grip on a room of sugared-up kids.
My husband suddenly rounded the corner. I took that opportunity to bring in the big dogs.
“Let me get Mr. Eric,” I said.
Spencer distracted the kids while I dashed to the stairs . . . where I met with my final nemesis of the weekend: the baby gate. While not a technical challenge like, say, a tablet or TV, this advancement is also a struggle.
I wrestled with the lock for what felt like an hour, heat rising in my face. Opening it requires an intricate system of simultaneously pushing buttons, lifting and pulling. Tough for 2-year-olds . . . and 34-year-olds, apparently.
Phoebe’s little brother, Jim, suddenly appeared. “I’ll help you!” he bellowed, like a pint-sized knight in shining armor. Jim unlatched the gate in one deft movement.
I was impressed. And tired.
I found backup in the kitchen, asking my brother-in-law to get something — anything, man, hurry! — playing on the basement TV. The crew eventually settled on “PJ Masks,” and I was saved. I complimented Phoebe and Jim’s parents on raising two bright, helpful kiddos, and shared my personal struggles. Whew.
All of this has impressed upon me the importance of “keeping up,” whatever that means, because I know one thing: I’m not ready to go softly into this good night.
Look out, baby gate: I’m coming for you.
