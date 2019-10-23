There are five pumpkins on my kitchen table. More on the porch. And several on my son’s dresser, where he insists on displaying them.
If you’ve been playing along for a while, you know how happy this makes me. My children are just as gourd-obsessed as their mother — more so, even, because they’ve had the pleasure of attending a pumpkin patch at day care in addition to our weekend farm trips, where we eat apple cider donuts and generally act basic in cornfields. Being just one of approximately 2,818 suburban families taking pictures by a red barn doesn’t bother me one bit.
I’ve always had an autumnal heart. Though I’m a July baby, summer is not my season; I feel energized and inspired when I walk outside on the first crisp morning after Maryland’s unforgiving stretches of humidity and heat. Though I try not to wish time away, summertime feels like one long holding pattern until autumn arrives.
So this is it: a fall lover’s paradise. Late October is about as good as it gets. Cool mornings and warm afternoons. Pumpkin-flavored goods beckoning from every grocery store, gas station and coffee shop. Hayrides and corn mazes, with bits of straw sticking to our backs. Crystal-blue skies. Pulling favorite sweaters from their closet cubbies, then shopping after realizing the kids have outgrown everything long-sleeved since the spring.
I’ve tried to slow down this year. And, as it happens, this is the first fall since my oldest child was born that I honestly feel like “myself.” A new version of that self, of course — one who worries and meal plans and loves the short-lived satisfaction of folding the last load of laundry on a Sunday afternoon. But still decidedly . . . me.
It’s not coincidental that my youngest is now a conversationalist, which smoothes so many rough edges of her frustration. And the kids play independently for short stretches, meaning I can do things like, you know, write this column during daylight hours . . . which makes me feel less crazy, too. I’ve also successfully managed to quickly shower in peace with the kids running around upstairs — no small feat — and cook dinner without my assistants, who scare me to death with their “helping” around hot pans.
This fall feels better because . . . everything feels better. I can take a step around the house without someone panicking that I’m leaving the room. We’re getting ready to take a short family trip, and the kids will be sleeping in bunk beds — an exciting step that we wouldn’t have dared attempt last year. Kids are creatures of habit, and Ollie particularly struggles with changes in scenery.
So yes — I can take a full breath. It feels like freedom. No more heavy diaper bags, no baby bottles, no pricey formula constantly on re-order. No special snacks and drinks we simply must have, and no sleepless nights because we’re staying anywhere other than home.
I shouldn’t get ahead of myself, I know. When we went to the Outer Banks in April, I nearly had a meltdown myself when our kids outright refused to sit for a family dinner. Parenting is exhausting, and we’re not clear of those complicated days yet.
But it has so many bright moments. And without the haze of exhaustion, I’m finally in a place where I can recognize them.
Now, with their thick baby legs lengthening, Oliver and Hadley are always scurrying ahead. Spence and I lag behind in pumpkin patches. Chase them through the curves of cornfields. Watch as Hadley’s curls catch the sunshine, and Ollie pushes up his new glasses.
They’re so big, but still so young.
Perhaps I’ll always feel that way. It’s wonderfully OK.
