Nightly honesty

My kids are in such quotable phases.
Every other phrase is simultaneously funny and mind-boggling. Oliver’s observations may be spot-on, but they’re also non sequiturs that I can’t help but record. Hadley holds entire conversations — sometimes with herself — and asks nearly as many questions as her brother.
I have a file on my phone with nothing but their “best-of” moments. The really cute ones might get shared on Facebook. The rest? Those are just for us. Little snippets to save and reflect upon when they’re older.
Ollie made possibly his most truthful statement ever this week. As I was struggling to get him to lay down (a full hour after his normal bedtime), he kept coming up with reasons he “needed” to go back downstairs. He forgot his drink. He needed to brush his teeth again. He didn’t finish his episode of “Peppa Pig.”
The list is long . . . and by that point in the evening, my patience is short. I’m so sleepy that my eyes shut halfway through story time. I have a parenting hack, though, which is that I don’t actually need to see for this ritual; Ollie’s favorites are simple enough to memorize, and Hadley’s current picks are her brother’s once-beloved “PAW Patrol” stories. I know them all by heart.
Oliver was just keyed up on Tuesday. Our evening seemed decidedly normal, but he couldn’t settle.
“Mommy, I can’t go to sleep,” he finally said. “Sleeping is boring because it takes so long.”
That’s Ollie’s new buzzword: boring. At 4, he definitely has ideas about what is interesting and what is not. Hadley is more easygoing, always up for an impromptu game of “I Spy,” while Oliver wants something flashy and new.
Sleeping has long been a challenge in our house, but Ollie seems especially hard to “power down” these days. It takes an extensive nightly ritual of milk, an episode of the kids’ favorite TV show, several stories, and many bedtime questions to even get my son to a place where he willingly puts his head on his pillow.
My husband and I have made strides to simplify this process — for the kids’ sake and ours. Spence and I finally figured out when to start dimming living room lights, powering off devices and generally creating a “hush” throughout the house. Hadley rarely puts up a fight at her bedtime, eyelids drooping, and we’re grateful for that. But Ollie’s battles rage on.
I try not to lose my cool. Patience is the only way to win Ollie over to your side: stern but loving insistence, and seriousness about the rules. It’s hard, though. By 9:30 p.m., it’s really hard.
Bedtime certainly has its sweet moments, too. After 20 minutes of prodding to get my kid upstairs, I’m already tired — but know I’m about to enter a meaningful part of our day. By the glow of several nightlights, Oliver always feels most comfortable asking his “big picture” questions . . . and giving me honest answers to my own questions. I cherish these quiet moments with my son.
Spence has been handling Hadley’s bedtime while I tend to Ollie, but we’re getting ready to enter a new era. Our big girl will soon be in a big bed of her own, and the routines will change again. It’s always bittersweet.
For now, Ollie and I have our funny moonlit conversations punctuated by occasional yawns.
“Mommy, your job is not to let the monsters get you,” my son recently whispered. “Well . . . actually, they won’t. Probably ’cause you’re heavy.”
Hmm. OK, then.
