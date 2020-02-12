Valentine’s Day was once fraught with expectations.
There was the year a boyfriend made a reservation at a tiny Italian place and I wore a red polka-dot dress, feeling like I was “play-acting” while surrounded by couples several decades into their love affairs. The year that another boyfriend cooked for us, trying his hand at creme brulee that tasted like glue. And the year that, single and hating it, a friend and I spent the day “treating ourselves” on ill-advised shopping sprees and splitting a slice of cheesecake.
My husband and I have spent Valentine’s of yore in Fredericksburg or Annapolis. We’ve exchanged cards and elaborate gifts. In the early days, especially, that pressure of making the holiday something meaningful and romantic still weighed heavily.
Now? I text Spence to see if I should grab a heart-shaped pizza on my way home from work. Or does he want Chick-fil-A?
Like many celebrations, the day has transformed from something I once anticipated and/or dreaded in equal measure, depending on relationship status, to a big ol’ party for our kids. There are paper valentines to write out. Snacks to purchase. Cute red outfits to lay out.
Four-year-old Oliver has been beside himself for a week waiting to pass out his lollipops and cards to classmates and Miss Rushelle, his beloved preschool teacher. Hadley has already tried to cover herself in the “Peppa Pig” washable tattoos meant for her friends.
I like that, at its core, it’s a simple occasion meant for expressing love (and, you know, keeping chocolate and card companies in business). I used to think that meant the romantic kind: all roses and smooches, with big declarations of affection. Now, I see the shades of how much deeper that love can be . . . all the ways that familial love and friendship make our lives much richer. Valentine’s Day is for them, too.
While Hadley, Oliver, Spence and I were creating the kids’ assembly line on Monday, we talked about why we exchange “valen-times.” Ollie and I recited the names of his friends, making sure we had one for each classmate; we left Hadley’s “to:” line blank, because the only friends she ever talks about are Myles and Char-Char. There’s still a card for all 12 kiddos.
There will be a party with lots of treats, including the Jello cups and fruit snacks we dutifully sent in. And Ollie will come home buzzing about the different characters on cards from Clarence and Jacob. Hadley is getting into holidays now, too; she’s still talking about Halloween (Char-Char was dressed as Elmo, in case you were wondering).
I like talking with my kids about what makes holidays special, trying to focus on the sentiment rather than the “stuff” that comes with it. That’s hard, of course. Kids like stuff. Adults like stuff! And I’m certainly no holiday crusader, pointedly rejecting the long reach of consumerism.
For each other, though, Spencer and I have been pretty adamant about exchanging small things rather than trying to one-up each other indefinitely. That is not a sentence I would have typed 10 years ago, when my future husband walked into our coffee date with wind-swept curls and a bounce in his step. The idea of a Valentine’s Day spent only at our crumb-strewn kitchen table would have seemed . . . impossible.
Times change. Now dinner at home with our two littlest people is comforting and relaxing, not disappointing, and I’m perfectly happy to arrange a separate date night for us that isn’t on “the actual day,” but still a special one nonetheless.
Special because we’ll be out of the house, having an adult conversation (and adult meal). Special because I’ll actually wear an outfit somewhere between “business casual” and “around-the-house yoga pant chic.” Maybe I’ll even forego my standard mom bun!
The possibilities are endless . . . almost as endless as our son’s recent appetite.
That heart-shaped pizza is about to come in handy.
Twitter: @rightmeg