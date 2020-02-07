Right, Meg? Hitting the brakes

This column was originally published on March 23, 2018.
Have I ever told you the story about my eighth-grade field trip?
Bear with me.
I’d been looking forward to this epic adventure to Hershey Park for weeks. Months? However long a 13-year-old can obsess about something: I’d obsessed about it. My friends were all going and, more importantly, so was M. — the crush I’d fostered through my last year of middle school.
My dad and I were chugging along in his red Toyota, just rounding the bend of a narrow back road when the dashboard suddenly lit up with a dozen concerning symbols, then went dark. The car went quiet and Dad sighed, guiding us over to the shoulder by a church cemetery. We sat. And sat. And sat.
Dad had a basic cell phone in 1999, but I don’t remember if he got through to my mom. She would have been at work hours away — and even if Mom had dropped everything to come get us, I never would have made it to school to board the bus in time.
Being 13 and all, I wasn’t worried about things like basic safety and the fact that we were, effectively, stranded in a cemetery on a Friday morning. I was flipping out over the fact that I wasn’t going to make it to Hershey Park. It was the museum trip all over again: I’d once gotten sick and missed an adventure with classmates in the city. My teacher brought me back a pencil with a dinosaur eraser as a souvenir, and I’d burst into tears.
It was melodramatic. As an adult, of course, I see this. But as a kid, these little moments felt big — and Hershey Park, with its promise of roller coaster rides, popcorn and sunburned shoulders was just too much to miss.
Dad and I stood by the car for a bit, unsure of what to do. It seemed like a while, given my panic, but it was probably minutes. Cars slowed down, and one driver actually offered us a ride to the school so I wouldn’t miss my trip. That was unbelievably kind.
Still, he’s not the one I remember so clearly. It was another person, a woman, who stopped with a car full of kids. I can picture her concerned face as she pulled up alongside us: concerned brow, one arm slung out the window.
“Are you guys OK? I’m sorry I can’t offer a ride,” she said, gesturing to her occupied back seat. “Can I make a call for you? Do you need anything?”
Dad thanked her and said we’d be all right. She offered a small, apologetic wave and pulled back onto the road, the little faces of her kids peeking out from the back windows.
I think about her because she stopped. She knew she couldn’t squeeze us into her car, but she squeezed us into her day: what was, I’m sure, a busy one filled with school drop-offs and pick-ups, meetings, errands. Maybe she was headed to work herself. Maybe she’d been up all night with her children and just needed some coffee.
She could have kept going — it would have been easy. We wouldn’t have blamed her. But she still stopped.
I think about her when I feel helpless. Weeks like the one our community has experienced can do that. But I think of that driver knowing she could “only” offer to make a phone call. Instead, she showed us something valuable: empathy.
It’s been a tough few days for our Southern Maryland family. News of the Great Mills High School shooting has affected so many. Though “Right, Meg?” is mostly my lighthearted nonsense, I didn’t have it in me to make any jokes today.
So I want to offer compassion. And even more, I’d like to challenge my neighbors and friends to do the same. We can’t begin to understand the feelings of others if we don’t stop to listen with open ears and hearts. That’s not lip service: I want to be better, too.
Dad’s Toyota broke down almost 20 years ago, but I remember that encounter like it happened this morning. It was probably the first time I felt that particular kind of vulnerable, and the first time I recall strangers coming to our aid.
Would I stop if I came upon that scene today? I’d like to think so, but I don’t know.
Still, we can be those “strangers.” We can reach out, even when it feels uncomfortable. Even when we feel helpless. We can offer a hand, an introduction, a friendly face. Others feel “other” only when we keep them at bay.
The driver who stopped didn’t “do” anything in 1999, but I won’t forget her.
When our cars and plates and lives feel full, maybe too full for neighbors, we can hit the brakes.
Let’s try.
Twitter: @rightmeg