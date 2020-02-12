The kids haven’t spent much (any?) time in the city, but Oliver is all about skyscrapers.
I credit LEGO and the many buildings our 4-year-old has started creating — towers quickly toppled by his 2-year-old sister. The fact that he calls them “skyscrapers” indicates he heard the term somewhere, but it’s not exactly a word we say often in suburbia.
We did get a glimpse of city life on Saturday, though. Having learned from our rookie parenting mistakes, my husband and I got tickets for “Disney on Ice” months ago but didn’t breathe a word of it until the morning we were packing up the van. Telling Ollie anything too far in advance means you’ll be fielding questions about the upcoming family trip over breakfast, lunch and dinner. For three months.
Also? The exciting story Oliver builds up in his mind might surpass reality. When we told him that we were “going to a show,” he immediately filled in a sort of hybrid of all his favorite things: “PAW Patrol” and internet sensation-turned-TV-star Ryan of “Ryan’s Toy Review.” He was really pumped about this fictional experience . . . and it was actually Moana and Mickey Mouse, so.
Our kids aren’t very familiar with Disney movies — not for lack of trying, but even “Frozen” has failed to impress. Still, my sister and brother-in-law were excited to take my niece, and we decided to all jump in. Going “as a family” means traveling as a pack of nine with my mom and dad — soon, with my nephew’s arrival, to be 10. It still surprises me to realize how much we’ve grown.
Hadley and Ollie were far more interested when we shared that we were headed to Baltimore, the mythical land of Oliver’s birth. Hadley loves stories and photos from when she and her brother arrived. She still requests to look through “Hadley been born,” the collection of her newborn pictures, on a daily basis.
For the first time since we left the medical center in 2015, we actually drove right by where Ollie entered the world on Saturday. We’ve recently started giving Ollie a bare-bones version of his birth story, particularly when we look through his first photos and answer questions about the tubes and wires swallowing his 3-pound frame. Seeing the entrance to the hospital again made my stomach flip.
I have complicated feelings about Baltimore, but it’s not Baltimore’s fault. Spence and I had a good view of the Bank of America Building downtown from the hospital room where we spent days that felt like months — that gold-capped roof was a constant, and I consulted it like a sundial. That corner offered more natural light than any hospital room I’ve been in before or since, and we spent hours studying this postcard-sized sliver of the city while waiting to learn if Ollie would need to come early.
Just waiting.
We watched spring sweep through the streets of downtown Baltimore, gilding the pear trees and dropping petals like snow. We watched the nurses change shifts — familiar faces becoming new ones, then familiar ones again. We were there long enough to know the meal schedule, the quickest place for Spence to get coffee, and when I could expect to be gently shaken awake for vitals. I was there long enough to have my life cleaved into “before” and “after.”
I thought about this as we crept by in traffic last weekend, that tiny infant now a 60-pound preschooler in the backseat. It’s funny how time seems to change shape — slowing to the drip of a leaky faucet, or spraying with the intensity of a firehose.
Disney on Ice was a firehose. The kids’ eyes were as round as the polka dots on Minnie Mouse’s dress. Though they were entertained by the performances, Ollie’s main interest was with the light-up wand that his dad was talked into buying. I knew we’d be making that purchase long before its seller informed Spence this thing was expensive enough to justify Disney offering a warranty. A warranty!
Ah, well. It is pretty cool, with its light-shifting snowflakes and spray of confetti-like colors. It lit our way out of town: back down Lombard and Greene streets, all the way out to the highway on a once-familiar drive home, this time with extra passengers.
In direct contradiction to our orders, Ollie turned on the snowflake scepter from the dark backseat — a burst of multicolored light so bright that I shrieked, thinking I was being pulled over. “Oliver!” I bellowed, hand on heart. “My goodness. I thought you were the police!”
The kids thought that was hilarious.
I considered it a close call . . . and slowed my roll out of Baltimore.
‘Til next time, Charm City. Thanks for the memories.
