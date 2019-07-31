This column was originally published on Aug. 18, 2017.
It might take until the playoffs, but we try to make at least one baseball game a season.
Despite growing up with my sportswriter father, I know little about athletics — with the exception of the great American pastime. Dad took my sister and me to many a game, and I have very fond memories of sitting in the nosebleeds watching the Nats with Dad passing the popcorn. I always loved going because he loves going.
The man has the patience of a saint. Dragged to department stores and antique malls and Meg Ryan movies for decades, even as a kid I recognized that Dad didn’t ask for much. A few hours at a ballpark, sharing funnel cake and occasionally looking up to see what was happening at home plate? I could do that.
I knew sharing Oliver’s first baseball game with Dad would be special, and we accomplished that just before his first birthday. That day brought us back to Regency Furniture Stadium so the new girls in our family could watch the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, too. My 5-month-old daughter and 3-month-old niece did surprisingly well with all the commotion . . . and so did Oliver.
After writing at length Wednesday about Ollie’s terrible-two tantrums, he’s actually been pretty chill the last few days. I mean, aside from the normal screaming fits when we decline to let him watch hours of tractor videos. Maybe we finally wore him out.
I like going places and doing things, but it’s exponentially harder with children. And I can be lazy. Dragging the extra bottles and diapers and spare clothes in a shoulder-breaking bag isn’t always my idea of a good time. And because I know that anywhere in public we wander will require one or both of us to chase Ollie, I often ask myself if it’s worth it. Especially on a weeknight.
But I’m trying to get over that. I can’t complain that we never get out if I don’t attempt to . . . get out. It’s not easy, but at the very least? Even the stressful times can provide good story fodder. And I can tell Oliver about these embarrassing episodes later in the way that my parents remind me of my own bad toddler attitude even now.
We coordinated with my parents, sister, brother-in-law and friends to meet up for a Blue Crabs game in Waldorf. Ollie wasn’t even crawling the last time we took him to the stadium. Hadley and Autumn needed their introduction to the world of baseball with Grandpa. The people and noise can be overwhelming for little guys, and I figured Ollie would either love it or hate it.
He loved it.
What a relief.
We still spent the better part of the first hour walking behind the stands, Ollie innocently attempting to snag food from passersby, but he eventually settled into a seat beside Spencer. And he stayed there. For minutes . . . consecutive ones, even.
Oliver loved the clapping and singing and cowbell-playing; he is very social, very friendly, and I could see how much he enjoyed being part of the crowd. Beyond the people-watching opportunities, he was actually paying attention to what was happening on the field. He kept happily calling out about “baseball, baseball!” and “yes!” with the joyful exuberance of a person holding the winning Powerball ticket. It was all over his head, no doubt, but Ollie loved just being there.
I was prepared for the worst. We adopted the new Johnson family motto in 2015: “This is supposed to be fun, darn it.” Every time I plan an event, it winds up being far more complicated than I’d imagined. And with kids, the ol’ “we’ll figure it out!” credo doesn’t work so well. Not for me, anyway.
Putting myself in situations where I know I’ll be anxious is challenging. It’s far more comfortable to stay in my bubble — and that usually means avoiding crowds.
But this crowd was a great one, and I could see how happy my parents were to now have been a part of all three grandkids being introduced to baseball.
We stayed through the seventh inning: not too shabby for a weeknight with two young children. Oliver fell asleep in the car about 30 seconds after putting up an epic fight not to have to go in. All was quiet. For a few minutes, anyway.
“Did we . . . did we just have fun?” I asked incredulously.
“I think we did,” my husband replied.
Within moments, Hadley’s eyes and mouth sprang open in advance of a soul-piercing scream — one that her sleepy brother somehow ignored. After being fine all night, she cried all the way home.
You win some, you lose some.
I’ll still take it.
Twitter: @rightmeg