Cook, Campbell to wed

Jim and Joyce Campbell have announced the engagement of their daughter Sarah Campbell to Chris Cook of Lusby, son of John and Eileen Cook of Media, Pa.
The bride-elect is a 2007 graduate of La Plata High School. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2011 with a degree in music education and is currently employed as a music teacher in Calvert County Public Schools.
The groom-elect is a 2007 graduate of Penncrest High School in Media, Pa. He graduated from West Chester University in West Chester, Pa., in 2017 and is currently employed as a science teacher in Calvert County Public Schools.
The couple is planning a June 26 wedding at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Chaptico, with a reception to follow at Belmont Farms.