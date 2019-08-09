James, Dent engaged

Dennis and Amy James of Cobb Island are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kathryn Harrison James, to Theodore Hatch Dent IV.
Katy is the granddaughter of June M. Harrison of Finleyville, Pa, and the late William D. Harrison and the late Eugene and Alice James of Johnstown, Pa. She is employed as a paramedic with Caroline County Department of Emergency Services.
Thad is the son of Theodore H. and Rita B. Dent III of Waldorf and the grandson of Theodore H. and Mary P. Dent Jr. of Bryantown and Clara K. Bender and the late Walter L. Bender Sr. of Waldorf. He is employed as a firefighter in Washington, D.C.
The couple are planning an April 2020 wedding and will reside in Hollywood, Md.