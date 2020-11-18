Kari Nupson’s art career recently received a huge boost when the La Plata resident was one of four students named a 2019-2020 Yeck Fellow for the Dayton Art Institute’s Yeck College Artist Fellowship titled “Dreams & Identities.”
“It’s always been a goal of mine to exhibit in a museum, so it was an amazing feeling when I first got the fellowship and that dream was realized,” said Nupson, who moved to Charles County with her military family in 2018 after stops in six states and a 3-year stint in Japan. “It’s been a great learning experience and what it means to be a professional artist.”
Nupson, who is a senior at Cedarville University in Ohio, currently has three oil paintings — titled “Dreams,” “1899” and “1903” — in an online exhibit at the institute along with the other three winners.
“Some artists evolve more than Kari has, but I think from the beginning she had an idea of what she was about and what she wanted to accomplish,” said Aaron C. Gosser, Cedarville University’s associate professor of art who has taught Nupson all four years.
Nupson describes her painting style as “empathetic, honest and historically inspired with a contemporary twist.”
She created the fellowship paintings based on the works of Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar, who was born in 1872 and known for breaking racial and social boundaries with his poetry.
“I wanted to do something that had relevance to the city of Dayton so I looked up historical figures,” said Nupson, who will graduate in a few weeks with a bachelor of fine arts. “To read his works was just amazing. I wanted to create something that talked about that relationship and how we’re moving forward with racial equality.”
“I think [her pieces] were in line with a lot of her work considering the historic themes and authors and different historical citations,” Gosser said, “but it’s also meaningful in that she selected someone from the area so that has significance.
“Dreams” features a woman with her eyes closed and graffiti-like phrases from Dunbar’s 1899 and 1903 poems, both titled “Dreams.”
“It’s a picture of what it is to dream,” Nupson explained. “She’s peacefully sleeping in sort of a dreamscape of nonobjective colors and patterns. I try to have at least one project that allows me to let loose and anytime I get frustrated I want to be able to go back to another piece and slap some paint on it and go crazy and so this was that project for me. It turned out exactly the way I wanted.”
The two poems that Dunbar wrote have two different meanings — one describes how deceiving dreams can be since they aren’t real while the other explains how dreams are amazing avenues to escape from our reality.
The “1899” painting features a Black woman — a close friend of Nupson’s was the model — leaning out of a frame while a second panel, “1903,” features the same woman looking skyward.
“I wanted to take one of his poems and really bring it to life and then all of a sudden I had this image in my head,” Nupson said, referring to the two-panel piece. “It felt really natural, and that’s when you know you’ve settled on a really good idea.”
Nupson said it took her three months to research her work and 60 to 100 hours to complete each painting. She made custom frames for the 3-by-4-foot “Dreams” and 5-by-3-foot “1899” and “1903” because, “I’m a poor college student.”
In 2014, Nupson was an accomplished piano player who practiced up to five hours a day. But she had originally been taught to play with the pads of her hands instead of her fingers and she tried unsuccessfully to change her style for the next year.
“Art had been a hobby so I thought, ‘Maybe if I keep practicing I can make something out of this instead?’” she said. “When you sit down to paint you start to lose yourself and that was such an amazing feeling to me so I just kept working.”
She originally started out sketching with pencils, then colored pencils, then charcoal, but found her true calling when she took up oil painting.
“It just sort of became this addiction because it’s just so enjoyable to have a brush and know that every stroke that I can make I can go back and change later,” she said. “The colors are so incredibly vibrant and buttery and soft. You can build them up and create this lucidity and depth. It’s a wonderful experience.”
She only decided to apply for the fellowship the night before the deadline.
“I was just blown away” when she won, said Nupson, who will work as an au pair in Germany before enrolling in a college in the United Kingdom next fall. “I was so happy that I called a couple friends and my mom and did a little happy dance.”
“I’m excited to see where she goes from here,” Gosser said.
