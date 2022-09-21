Christopher is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.
Nevertheless, the 15-year-old sets out to clear his name after a death and as he does he discovers much more than he thought he ever would in Port Tobacco Players’ “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” which opens Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 9.
The Simon Stephens drama is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon.
The director is La Plata resident Craig Hower, who last year directed “Macbeth” for Port Tobacco Players and, prior to that, “The Guys for NobleHeart” and “Equivocation” at Hard Bargain Players.
Hower, who said that most of his 100 shows have been at Port Tobacco Players, spent 12 years pre-pandemic in professional theater in Washington, D.C.
The producer is Mike Gahan. William Zabriskie stars as Christopher, John Swann takes on the role of Ed, Nicole Collins portrays Judy and Kaitelyn Bauer Dieguez is Siobhan.
This is the third time the 15-year-old Zabriskie will be on the Port Tobacco Players’ stage after appearing in “Macbeth” earlier this year and in “Elf” in 2019. He has also performed in plays and musicals at McDonough High School and Grace Lutheran Church.
Voices are provided by Michael Beyrle Jr., Trinity Fraser, Jake Jaffe, Heather LaBelle, David Ludy and Kim Bessler.
Bessler, who is retired following a 48-year career in Prince George’s public schools, first began acting 25 years ago at Fort Washington’s Tantallon Community Players, Hard Bargain Players and 20 productions with Port Tobacco Players. The Deale resident listed Aunt Abby in “Arsenic And Old Lace,” Linda Loman in “Death Of A Salesman,” Golde in “Fiddler On The Roof” and Juror No. 8 in “Twelve Angry Jurors” as among her favorite roles.
The eight-time W.A.T.C.H. nominee has won twice for Props and Set Decoration and most recently for Outstanding Performance in a Cameo for her role as Rebecca Nurse in “The Crucible.”
Why did you decide to direct “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”?
Craig Hower: It wasn’t my first choice. It wasn’t even my second, but when the show that I was supposed to direct to open this season became unavailable we had to pivot. As soon as I read this show, I loved it. It’s just simply a beautiful, thought provoking play. It is a challenge. I like challenges.
What was the hardest part of getting your character down?
Kim Bessler: Having to refrain from physically reaching out to ‘touch’ Christopher during our conversations; very difficult not being able to get closer than 3 feet from him. William has been masterful at keeping his character’s ‘space’ apart from all the other actors.
William Zabriskie: Getting the nuisances of Christopher’s character traits and understanding his autism.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
CH: This play moves too fast and is too challenging to do the way we do most of our shows. Putting together all the things to make it what it needs to be has been a challenge. Tempers have flared, tears have been shed. But a work this passionate will have that effect. We are trying things with this production that have never been done on this stage before and that doesn’t happen easily.
What is your favorite scene and why?
WZ: My favorite scene is when Christopher is talking to his father and Siobhan about space and his aspirations to be an astronaut. It shows that he has limitless potential and broader ambitions beyond [the town of] Swindon.
KB: When my character, Mrs. Alexander, gets Christopher to “open up” — engaging in dialogue that allows the audience insight into his likes and dislikes. This is a huge step for Christopher to share with a stranger.
Why should people come watch this show?
CH: No one should miss this show. The heart, the message, the bravery in this story has to be seen. It should be required reading for anyone who lives in a world that appreciates bravery in the face of anything.
WZ: People should come and see this show because it’s a touching depiction of a boy’s life journey and it’s quite frankly an emotional roller coaster with a feel-good ending.
KB: To thrill to live performance; allowing themselves to become emotionally engaged while viscerally experiencing a visit to “Christopher’s world,” a trip that will remain with them long after they leave Port Tobacco Theater.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews