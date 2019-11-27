Board honors students' accomplishments

The Board of Education at its Nov. 12 meeting honored four Charles County Public Schools students for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility. Honored were Logan Bivens, Ashani Davis, Brady Freundel and Shirley Luu.
Bivens is a fifth-grader at J.P. Ryon Elementary School and was recognized by the Board in the area of career readiness. He is well known by teachers as a role model and hard worker. Bivens aspires to be a firefighter and volunteers at a local fire department. According to Bivens, there are several firefighters in his family who inspire him to reach his goal. He said he wants to be a firefighter because he likes to help people. When he was in first grade, Bivens brought in fire equipment from home and presented to his peers during fire prevention month. His teachers describe him as a young man who demonstrates respect and integrity.
Davis is a senior at Thomas Stone High School and was honored before the Board in the area of personal responsibility. She is an honor roll student and demonstrates an exemplary work ethic. This year, Davis is enrolled in six advanced-level courses, excels in student leadership roles and works part-time at McDonald’s. She is a member of the varsity soccer and lacrosse teams, cheer team, National Honor Society, Student Government Association and is secretary of the Key Club. Davis is also active in the youth ministry program at her church. Her teachers describe her as an amazing scholar and student who is not afraid to take risks in learning new content. Freundel is an eighth grader at General Smallwood Middle School and was recognized by the Board in the area of academic achievement. He is an honor-roll student and scored in the top 5 percent of his peers on math and English assessments. Freundel is a Carson Scholar, member of the school track team and participates in student government. He also participates in robotics, the National Junior Honor Society, jazz band and All-County Band. Outside of school, Freundel participates in basketball, cross-country track and is a member of his church youth group. He plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy to pursue his goal of becoming a pilot.
Luu is a fifth-grader at William A. Diggs Elementary School and was honored before the Board in the area of academic achievement. She is a straight A student and excels in the classroom. Luu was identified for gifted services in second grade and takes accelerated reading and math classes. She achieves above grade level scores on county assessments and loves math. Luu’s teachers describe her as a successful student with a wonderful sense of humor and outstanding work ethic. She plays the viola and aspires to become either a singer or a cook.
The Board each month honors students and staff selected by school principals for recognition.