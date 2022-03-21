Brooks wins second in Arbor Day poster contest

Arynn Brooks, a fifth-grader at Berry Elementary School, was the second-place winner in the 2022 Arbor Day poster contest.
“I thought I was capable of placing but I did not actually know it was going to happen,” Brooks said in a news release, “so I would consider myself pretty proud of myself.”
“I was so impressed with Arynn's artwork and her overall concept,” Brooks’ science teacher Michelle Fryer said in the release. “I thought she really captured what the contest was all about.”
Berry was awarded 10 trees for her school.
“I thought that would be something really big for my school,” said Brooks, whose science class has focused on the importance of trees.
Entries for the contest, which is presented by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, are judged by a panel on a countywide level, then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forestry Committee to compete at the statewide level. Along with the committee, state entries were judged by First Lady Yumi Hogan, an artist and adjunct professor at Maryland Institute College of Art.
The theme of this year’s contest was “Trees are Terrific, and Maryland Forests are Too.”
Brooks said she received inspiration from the late renowned painter Bob Ross as she used some of his brush stroke techniques.
She added she tried to make the tree the focal point and “incorporated a lot of shadowing to make it stand out.” Brooks said she has a huge passion for art.
“I really see the beauty in it because I feel like it gives you a way to express yourself, your ideas, emotions or inspirations,” she said. “I think through art you can see the world in a different way because of the beauty of it.”