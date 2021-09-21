Hope can take many forms and some of those forms can be found in the Calvert County Behavioral Health Department’s virtual exhibit called "Hope: An Exhibition."
“We are in prevention, so what are some of the things that have impacted people since COVID. And as far as the opioid crisis, what is it we can do to help people share their stories in another venue rather than just talking about it,” said Calvert County Health Department Behavioral Grant Programs Director Anita Ray, who added she would like to get “people talking and sharing and moving forward on whatever they’re experiencing.”
The exhibit consists of 17 submissions by seven artists in a variety of mediums.
Ray said she was blown away after viewing the submissions. “I think that people still have hope in the midst of a pandemic or in the midst of an opioid crisis or in the midst of maybe knowing or losing someone to COVID, people still have hope and are willing to put themselves out there," she said.
Sandy Mattingly, whose son, Chase, died at the age of 21 in 2018 due to fentanyl intoxication, submitted two of his pieces. The first, which he did in middle school, shows shadowy figures in moonlight while the second, which was an elementary school project, shows three cutout figures on a painted background, an image later used as the logo for Mattingly’s POSITIVEVIBES nonprofit.
“He was a talented kid,” said Mattingly, who titled the pieces.
Chase’s sister, Brooke, submitted a photo of him on a piece of wood. The image of Chase, who appears relaxed and in a pensive mood, was from a photo session taken a few months before his death.
A glass piece by Phyllis E. Noble titled “I am” shows a stick-figure-like person with arms spread on an orange, red and yellow background “declaring existence.”
Another piece, by artist Jane Connor titled “Path of Hope,” shows a heavily wooded forest opening up onto a lush meadow.
According to the artist’s bio, the acrylic piece was, “Inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s ability to escape from his troubled soul through nature and art.”
On Our Own of Calvert did a collaborative effort of a tree, one side of which is leafy and lush, while the other is bare and barren.
"I think people have to realize that people that are in recovery or people who have experienced some type of disorder are just like me,” Ray said. “There’s no one that I know that has actively engaged in substance abuse when they grew up and said that’s what they’d like to do, so they’re just like me. And guess what it? It could be me.”
Ray is hoping for more submissions for the virtual exhibit, and that the gallery will eventually be shown at such places as museums and art galleries.
To submit artwork for the exhibit, email calvert.harmreducation@maryland.gov. For for more information or to view the exhibit, go to the program’s Instagram page at @calcobehavioral.