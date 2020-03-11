Charles County school board honors student accomplishments

The Board of Education at its Feb. 11 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools students for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility, according to a school system news release. Honored were Leo Abramson, Taylor Carter, Kalah Sauers, Camila Uribe and MacKenna Zopelis.
Abramson is a fifth-grade student at Arthur Middleton Elementary School. He was honored by the Board in the area of academic achievement. He demonstrates hard work and a positive attitude daily. Abramson is well organized, helpful to his peers and demonstrates an excellent work ethic. He is known among his classmates as a good friend and role model. Abramson is a member of the school math team and robotics. Outside of school, Abramson plays indoor and outdoor soccer, and likes to skateboard and spend time with his friends.
Carter is a fifth-grade student at Mary H. Matula Elementary School. She was honored by the Board in the area of personal responsibility. She has attended Matula since kindergarten and is well known among teachers as a role model. Carter demonstrates hard work in all that she does and serves as an excellent role model for her peers. She is kind to both her peers and teachers and exudes a positive attitude. Carter is a member of the school math team, safety patrol, is the student council vice president and participates in the SPARK club, which stands for Spreading Positive Acts of Random Kindness.
Sauers is a senior at Maurice J. McDonough High School. She was honored by the Board in the area of career readiness. Sauers is on track to become a police officer after she graduates. She is the cadet Command Sgt. Maj. for the McDonough Army JROTC and a class commander. Sauers also serves as a La Plata Police cadet and Police Explorers commander. She is certified by the American Red Cross for medical aid and helps with the Charles County Mobile Intensive Care Unit. After she graduates, Sauers plans to explore joining the military or attend the police academy. She is known among her peers as a highly effective leader and role model.
Uribe is a fifth-grade student at Gale-Bailey Elementary School. She was honored by the Board in the area of academic achievement. Uribe is an honor-roll student and receives gifted services in the areas of reading and math. She loves to read and is a hard worker. Uribe goes out of her way to help others, including both her teacher and peers, and is a leader in personal responsibility. She is a member of the school math team and plays the alto saxophone. Uribe plans to become either a lawyer or police officer. She is known by her teachers as a quiet spirit who demonstrates hard work and determination.
Zopelis is an eighth-grade student at Milton M. Somers Middle School. She was recognized by the Board in the area of academic achievement. Zopelis is an honor-roll student and has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout this school year. She demonstrates a strong work ethic, challenges herself and demonstrates leadership. She is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, member of her church choir, plays travel softball and is captain of her team with the March of Dimes walk. She also works with the WARM program, a community effort that provides meals for homeless families. Zopelis plans to become a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse to care for premature babies.
The Board each month honors CCPS students and staff members selected by their principal for recognition.